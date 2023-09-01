featured Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Daily Republic Staff Sep 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cars drive along Interstate 680 along a storm-damaged Lopes Road in Fairfield, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Work continues on the Lopes Road Landslide.The city is releasing a request for proposal or design and engineering services to restore the hillside, roadway and underground utilities.A series of winter storms is cited as the cause. The March landslide also interrupted the city of Benicia’s water supply line.Benicia city council members recently got an update on the restoration of the city's water line. The city has spent more than $1.1 million, which will be covered by FEMA.The city immediately imposed water conservation at 40% in March.A temporary bypass was completed over two days in April, with work being done around the clock. Water conservation was lowered to 20%.A second phase of the temporary bypass was completed in May, lowering the water conservation to 10%.Danielle Bonham, deputy director of utilities for Benicia's Public Works Department, told council members the situation is sensitive and will remain so until the permanent solution is put in place.Councilmembers encouraged Bonham to come up with a final cost for completion of the project, with Mayor Steve Young noting it opens the door for more federal assistance.There is still 24/7 security at the temporary bypass site. Young questioned that need, noting autos can't get there.Bicycles have been seen in the area, Bonham said, adding security also monitors the water pressure.The city is hopeful to have its emergency cost reimbursed within a year.Benicia is still utilizing bypass lines and will continue to do so for at least a year.The cities of Benicia and Fairfield remain in weekly contact about the restoration.Benicia hopes for construction of permanent restoration to begin 2024.Fairfield city staff is working on next steps for scheduling a field meeting with FEMA and Cal-OES, a required step in the FEMA process. The meeting could happen in early October.The city’s soils engineer is still currently analyzing soil data, which will be used to inform the final design for roadway and hillside restoration.City staff continues to post updates at www.fairfield.ca.gov/lopes.Benicia updates can be found at www.ci.benicia.ca.us/watertransmissionline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A5 090123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab Media reports pin down mysterious Flannery investors Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Survey on possible new eastern Solano community released Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.