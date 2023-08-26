BENICIA — Benicia's city manager, Mario Giuliani, penned a message for the city's weekly newsletter on the city seeking support from other Solano County cities to advocate for an increase in the county's sales tax rate.
He wrote there had been discussion on local social media about the proposal that would seek state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, to promote legislation.
"This message is to provide context on the process and reasoning behind our effort to solicit support from neighboring cities, not an explanation of the need for additional local revenue, (there will be other times for me to continue to communicate on that point)," Giuliani wrote.
There is no uniform sales tax rate in California. Some counties have rates as high as 10%, but to have a rate above 9.25% requires special legislation from the state Legislature and approval by the governor.
The sales tax rate cap in Solano County is 9.25%. Benicia’s current sales tax rate is 8.38%.
He wrote that it's probable Benicia voters will consider sales tax initiatives to address the city's streets and roads and one to assist with maintaining city services in the 2024 primary and presidential elections.
"There is a citizen group working to place on the March ballot a measure that will be a specific purpose sales tax whose proceeds can only be used for streets/road-related infrastructure," Giuliani penned.
Because a citizen group is placing this item on the ballot, only 50% plus one is needed to pass. If the city placed it on the ballot, a 2/3 affirmative vote is required.
The citizen initiative is seeking a half-cent sales tax to address our road infrastructure," Giuliani wrote. If the measure is approved, Benicia’s tax rate would be 8.88%, leaving only .37% left within the cap for an additional increase, he explained.
"In order to generate sufficient revenue to meet City service needs, the City’s measure would ideally be around a half to three-quarter cent measure. Thus, the need to raise the Solano County sales tax rate cap," he wrote.
Getting letters of support from neighboring Solano County cities, Suisun City and Fairfield have signed them, helps make the case to the legislators.
In order for Benicia to address its long-standing structural deficit, which is approximately $7.5 million each year, three things must happen: reduce expenses, increase direct local revenue and grow the city's tax base, the message said.
"The order of these items is deliberate; this is the progression of what must happen. Failure to do any one of these items will seriously impact our ability to deliver the type of services this community has enjoyed and expects," he concluded.
Letters of support do not raise taxes. It gives those voters in each jurisdiction an opportunity to have a say to invest more local revenue into their respective cities.
OK, I'm not a knee-jerk "no new taxes" fellow, but 10% sales tax? - I'm throwing a penalty flag on this one. And I can't get over the feeling that this tax is needed to pay for urban sprawl. They want me to pay to enable them to make my life more miserable.
