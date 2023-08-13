The annual Back to School Resource Fair drew thousands out for a fun day where children could get school supplies and a new backpack at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Thomas Garcia, 9, of Fairfield will be in the fourth grade this year, and he was all smiles Saturday for the annual Back to School Resource Fair at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has been hosting the event for parents and students for 24 years at St. Mark's. It began as a small event and has grown to provide assistance for thousands of families from the school district.
The fair helps students get ready for the school year.
“I’m excited about learning,” Thomas said.
Marbeya Ellis, Family Resource Center manager, looks forward to the event all most as much as the children. She has been doing it for six years. As one of the organizers, she noted that they began planning in April with the city, Fairfield Police Department and other agencies for the event.
It takes months of preparation to make the one-day event come together.
“We expect about 2,500 to 3,000 people this year,” she said. “The number of students is about 1,200 so that is with their parents and family members.”
The resource fair brought together more than 40 agencies that came out to help families understand what is available to them in Fairfield.
The backpacks this year number 2,000, up about 500 from last year.
“They were all donated either by agencies, financial donations or companies,” Ellis said.
The goal was to make sure the students felt ready for the school year.
The cost of school supplies has risen and it, along with the rest of the issues with inflation, is making an impact on parents.
“Everything has gone up since Covid and it hasn’t gone back down,” Ellis said. “That is why we couldn’t do this without the community's support. For that we are grateful.”
In addition to the backpacks with school supplies, there was also face painting, free popcorn and lunch was provided by the Fairfield Police Department, along with bicycles and helmets.
Free eye exams were available, along with booths with information on many types of services offered in the city.
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will be welcoming students with their new backpacks and supplies to school on Wednesday.
