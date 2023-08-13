back-to-school-resource-fair-backpack-081223.JPG

The annual Back to School Resource Fair drew thousands out for a fun day where children could get school supplies and a new backpack at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Thomas Garcia, 9, of Fairfield will be in the fourth grade this year, and he was all smiles Saturday for the annual Back to School Resource Fair at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District has been hosting the event for parents and students for 24 years at St. Mark's. It began as a small event and has grown to provide assistance for thousands of families from the school district.

back-to-school-resource-fair-081223.JPG

More than 2,500 students and parents were expected at the Back to School Resource Fair at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

