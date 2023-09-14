"This year’s theme is 'You are bigger than you think,' reflecting the impact we can make both on our own and with our efforts combined. You can join your community and neighbors at one of the more than 60 cleanup sites across Solano County on Saturday, Sept, 23. from 9 a.m. to noon," organizers said in a statement.
Not only do the volunteers clean up items such as cigarette filters, plastic bottles, food takeout containers, grocery bags, e-waste and tires for recycling or proper disposal, keeping the items from reaching the area waterways, and making their way into the bay.
The volunteers are also collecting data.
"The significance of Coastal Cleanup Day extends beyond the improvements that volunteers make the day of the event,” Eben Schwartz, Marine Debris Program manager with the California Coastal Commission, said in the statement.
“Coastal Cleanup data has helped shape legislation and policy addressing plastic pollution into the future.” The information about how much and what kinds of trash is picked up on Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest existing dataset about plastics pollution in the world," Schwartz added. "In California, this information has been used to develop new laws, such as Senate Bill 54, also known as California’s 'Circular Economy Bill,”' which requires manufacturers to be responsible for making packaging and single use containers recyclable or compostable, and also creates funding to develop facilities needed for recycling and composting."
Volunteers can share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #CoastalCleanup and #KeepSolanoClean. Follow local cleanup efforts on Instagram using the handle @cleanupsolano. Follow statewide efforts with the California Coastal Commission’s account, @thecaliforniacoast.
