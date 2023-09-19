Visitors stand in front of Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The organization’s first modular affordable housing project provides 75 new, high-quality, energy-efficient rental homes to lower-income households and those experiencing homelessness. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
VALLEJO — City, county and state officials joined Eden Housing executives for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Blue Oak Landing – Eden's first modular affordable housing project.
The project provides "75 new, high-quality, energy-efficient rental homes to lower-income households and those experiencing homelessness," Eden said in a statement.
It also includes such amenities as a computer learning center, a community room with a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities and an outdoor courtyard with community garden beds and a play area.
Caminar and the Solano County Behavioral Health Division will be providing services at the site.
"The project serves individuals, couples and families earning between 20% and 40% of the area median income, which is equivalent to an annual income of $17,000 to $35,000 for a two-person household," the statement said.
Among the speakers and other guests scheduled to be at the event were Vallejo Mayor Robert H. McConnell, Solano County Supervisors Erin Hannigan, state Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, Gustavo Velasquez, director of the California Department of Housing & Community Development, and Alice Walkup, director of the Community Planning and Development Division San Francisco Regional Office, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Others include Fiona Hsu, manager of Community Development Finance, Silicon Valley Bank, Rick Holliday, co-founder of Factory OS, and Richard Shea, senior vice president of CREA.
The housing project was built in partnership with James E. Robers-Obayashi Corp. and Factory OS, a modular manufacturing company located on Mare Island.
The building. located on Sacramento Street in Vallejo, is Green Point Gold certified and designed with sustainability in mind: with rooftop solar panels, all electrical design and indoor bike parking.
Funding comes from grants and loans, from Vallejo, Vallejo Housing Authority, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, California Department of Housing & Community Development No Place Like Home program, Solano County Behavioral Health, Silicon Valley Bank, CREA, CAP Solano JPA, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, California Municipal Finance Authority, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, organizers stated.
Eden Housing is a nonprofit organization with 55 years of experience. Since its inception, the Bay Area-based organization has developed more than 10,000 affordable homes.
