VALLEJO — City, county and state officials joined Eden Housing executives for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Blue Oak Landing – Eden's first modular affordable housing project.

Visitors stand in front of Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The organization’s first modular affordable housing project provides 75 new, high-quality, energy-efficient rental homes to...

Visitors stand in front of Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The organization’s first modular affordable housing project provides 75 new, high-quality, energy-efficient rental homes to lower-income households and those experiencing homelessness. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

The project provides "75 new, high-quality, energy-efficient rental homes to lower-income households and those experiencing homelessness," Eden said in a statement.

Residents and visitors explore the courtyard of Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Residents and visitors explore the courtyard of Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Visitors explore Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Visitors explore Eden Housing's Blue Oak Landing in Vallejo during a grand opening celebration, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.