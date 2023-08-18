VACAVILLE — The NorthBay Health Jubilee returns in October and welcomes newcomers to its 33rd annual event.
The Jubilee is a chance to get dressed up and spend a late afternoon and evening with friends and neighbors. Visitors stroll from table to table sampling local cuisine. Dozens of wineries and breweries pour samples and sips of their award-winning efforts, giving visitors a chance to try something new.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Sunrise Event Center, 620 Orange Drive, Vacaville.
The Rhythm Method 3 and The Passing Zone, an internationally recognized comedy team of jugglers, will provide the entertainment this year. The jugglers have performed on "America’s Got Talent," at the White House and even before Prince Charles.
But, perhaps best of all – after three years of a pandemic-induced isolation – it is a chance to get out and to catch up with old acquaintances, all while knowing your ticket purchase is helping fund a good cause: NorthBay Health and its Heart and Vascular program, according to the press release.
Some vendors coming to this year’s Jubilee have been steady contributors over the years: Merchant & Main, Fuso’s Italian Restaurant, Back Door Bistro and Wooden Valley Winery. Some are new to the event, such as The Landing at Village 360 and Rockville Kitchen and Bar. In all, there are expected to be 80 vendors present.
Tickets are still available and are $150. To learn more, or to buy tickets, go to www.northbay.org/jubilee, or call 707-646-3133.
