Hundreds of people enjoy the cars on display during the 10th Annual Ball Metal Car Show in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Bob Taylor has been bringing his classic car to the Ball Metal Car Show for the past eight years, and it's one of his favorite shows to attend.

"It's a great show," he said. 

Bob Taylor sits in front of his bright blue 1921 Ford A Sedan during the 10th Annual Ball Metal Car Show at Ball Metal in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 .(Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
More than 330 vehicles are on display, including this 1927 Dodge Brothers Sedan, during the 10th Annual Ball Metal Car Show in Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. This is an annual fundraiser to help provide school supplies for area students and staff. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

