FAIRFIELD — Bob Taylor has been bringing his classic car to the Ball Metal Car Show for the past eight years, and it's one of his favorite shows to attend.
"It's a great show," he said.
FAIRFIELD — Bob Taylor has been bringing his classic car to the Ball Metal Car Show for the past eight years, and it's one of his favorite shows to attend.
"It's a great show," he said.
As the bright blue 1921 Ford A Sedan rested behind him, Taylor noted that it was just a short drive from Suisun City to get there.
"They collect school supplies for the local schools and it's a great idea," he said.
Taylor has made a lot of friends traveling to car shows and was excited to see some of them on Saturday.
For 10 years, the annual car show has helped raise money and classroom supplies for local schools, with the help of registrants who are able to enter the show by donating school supplies.
Staff representatives from the school districts – Fairfield-Suisun, Vacaville and Travis – are asked which schools needed the most help. The company then made the decision of which schools get the supplies, based on how much material is available.
They were able to help six schools last year, according to Brandon Thorton, lead of the Recreation Committee for Ball Metal Beverage Packaging Company.
"This year we are going to do eight schools," he said.
The car show "entry fee" is a donation of school supplies, such as backpacks, tablets, notebooks, dry erase markers, pens and so forth. Those who donate may enjoy the show and a free lunch. A DJ provided music during the event.
“We had about 220 vehicles registered last year,” he said. "This year we have far surpassed that number."
Thorton said he was hoping to see 300 but they actually got around 350 vehicles as they trickled in for several hours after the gates were opened.
Once the donations are in they will see how much money they have and talk to the schools about what they need.
"We ask them the top two things the students need and the top two things the staff needs," he said.
Then a team of volunteers goes shopping to bring the items back to the warehouse where Elizabeth Ennenga will take inventory and volunteers will sort the items onto pallets.
"The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will also be helping with that," Thorton said.
Ball Metal employees will make the deliveries to the schools at the end of September.
"In 10 years we have learned a lot, and one thing that is for sure is that this takes a village to make happen," Thorton said.
For more information or to donate supplies, call 707-333-1598.
Editorial Assistant/Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.