230802-N-JQ675-1007.jpg

Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Froehlich, recognizes Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Ceejay Araga as Core Value Champion aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), August 2, 2023. Iwo Jima is at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Veal)

 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin E. Mazzola

FAIRFIELD – Petty Officer 3rd Class Ceejay Araga, a Vallejo native, was recently named Core Value Champion aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima.

He was one of three Solano County residents serving in the Navy recognized in articles by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Cushing_Calli.jpg

Petty Officer 1st Class Calli Cushing, a native of Fairfield, California, is serving aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer, a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
Weeks_Tabitha.jpg

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tabitha Weeks, a native of Vacaville, California, is serving aboard USS Daniel Inouye, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.