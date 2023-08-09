FAIRFIELD – Petty Officer 3rd Class Ceejay Araga, a Vallejo native, was recently named Core Value Champion aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima.
He was one of three Solano County residents serving in the Navy recognized in articles by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Araga was recognized for exemplifying the core value of safety.
“This is a representation of all my hard work, dedication and staying engaged at all times,” Araga said in a statement released by the Navy. “This kind of award gives me more motivation and momentum to keep going and do great things.”
The Navy also recognized sailors serving on ships at Pearl Harbor – one from Fairfield and the other from Vacaville.
Petty Officer 1st Class Calli Cushing, a native of Fairfield and 2009 graduate of Will C. Wood in Vacaville, is serving aboard the USS Wayne E. Meyer, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.
“I joined the Navy to provide for my family and to make a difference in my life,” Cushing said in the statement. "I was also inspired by my grandfather, Leonard Cushing, who was a submariner stationed in Pearl Harbor during WWII. Luckily, he was underway during the attack."
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tabitha Weeks, a native of Vacaville and 2018 graduate of Vanden High in Fairfield, is serving aboard the USS Daniel Inouye, also an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. She joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy because both my grandparents on my father's side were in the Navy,” Weeks said in a statement. "My dad also served in the Army. I wanted to be a part of something bigger and be a part of history."
More than 300 sailors serve aboard the USS Daniel Inouye and aboard the USS Wayne E. Meyer.
"Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials," the Navy stated.
Weeks and the sailors she serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment was when I was the first person in my division to get repair party electrician qualified,” Weeks said.
“Serving in the Navy gives me amazing opportunities, like seeing and traveling the world and getting to experience different cultures,” Weeks added. “I also like that I am making an impact and being a part of something bigger than myself.”
Cushing said he relies on skills and values he first forged in Fairfield.
“Growing up I learned that all people are different and it is your responsibility to understand each other to create an effective team,” Cushing said.
And while making a difference in each of the commands with which he has been a part are sources of great pride, he is equally grateful for the support from home.
“I would like to thank my wife, Alejandra Alen, for motivating me and having my back along my journey in the Navy,” Cushing said.
Araga, a 2015 graduate of Oxford High School, has served in the Navy for two years. He currently serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate responsible for the movement, spotting and securing of aircraft and equipment both ashore and afloat.
USS Iwo Jima has supported major humanitarian assistance, occupation and combat operations in which the United States has been involved. It is named for the Battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945, in which three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of the tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders.
The ship’s motto is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
There were 27 U.S. service members awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroic actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, more than any other single operation during WWII.
