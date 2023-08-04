TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — The Military Star card sets Travis Air Force Base shoppers up for savings — and rewards.
Cardmembers earn unlimited 2% in rewards on purchases when they use Military Star. Every time shoppers reach 2,000 points, they automatically receive a $20 digital reward.
In 2022, shoppers worldwide earned $36 million in rewards, which can be used anywhere an Exchange gift card is accepted. The rewards program is part of the $435 million annual benefit Military Star provided to the military community worldwide through exclusive offers and benefits.
Other benefits of the card include:
5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.
10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.
10% off all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.
The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardmembers upon account approval.
No annual, late or over-limit fees.
Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.
“The Military Star rewards program allows Travis AFB shoppers to get more for their money,” said Travis BX General Manager Cathie Byrns. “This is especially important at a time when many in the military community are looking to make their dollars go further.”
Rewards are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including at commissaries and Armed Forces Recreation Centers, as well as all military exchanges, ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.comand ShopCGX.com. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.
Shoppers who use Military Star and shop the Travis AFB Exchange not only save but give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange worldwide has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.
