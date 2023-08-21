“And it feels like the first time, like it never did before, feels like the first time, like we've opened up the door, feels like the first time, like it never will again, never again.” — From “Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner
The first time I wrote a column about the first time I did things was today.
The first time I ever kissed a girl was Vicki Stevens, whose family lived two doors down from us in Norfolk, Virginia. Well, actually she was the second. The first was Velma Dinkley from “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” I know that Daphne was supposed to be the cuter one, but what can I say? I always had a thing for Velma. Jinkies! Unfortunately, instead of being a life-altering experience, all it did was leave a smudge on our black-and-white Zenith TV. Come to think of it, when I kissed Vicki I was eating a Snickers bar so I kinda smudged her, too.
The first time I drove a car was right in front of Armijo High with my basketball coach, Jay Dahl, as my driver's education instructor. I remember being a little terrified and absolutely shocked when the car suddenly stopped when I hadn’t applied the brakes. I didn’t realize that Coach had a brake on his side of the car, and it’s a good thing because if he hadn’t used it, my first time driving a car would also have been my first time getting into a car accident.
The first time I ever thought that alcohol and I probably should not be friends anymore was when I was hanging with some drinking buddies at Veterans Memorial Park on Fairfield Avenue in the early 1980s. I was drinking Janis Joplin’s favorite potent potable, Southern Comfort.
I somehow tripped at the top of one of the hills in the park and tumbled down to the bowl. Once I got to the bottom I proceeded to hurl my guts out and discovered to my horror that Southern Comfort tasted the same coming up as it did going down. Oh, and the park was right next door to the church I had gone to most of my life.
The first time I ever beat my dad playing basketball was akin to the scene in the film “The Great Santini” when Michael O’Keefe’s character, Ben Meechum, finally beats his dad, Bull Meechum, played by Robert Duvall. Bull Meechum, a career Marine, had always won everything he played against his kids, including sports and board games, and he did not handle it well.
For Ben it was a transformative moment but it got ruined by the resentment that his pops felt. As Ben went to his upstairs bedroom, his dad stalked behind him mocking him and bouncing the basketball off the back of his head. Now, my dad didn’t do that (uh, we didn’t have any stairs) but I don’t remember him celebrating with me either.
When I became a dad, I tried to recognize and acknowledge those markers that showed my daughter was growing up. I didn’t do it perfectly and sometimes I had to retroactively do it accompanied by an apology for being wrong, but I recognized the soul-affirming benefit of doing so.
The first time I discovered it was cool to slip something serious like that last paragraph into a humor column was years ago when I watched John Hughes' movies (“The Breakfast Club”, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Uncle Buck”) and saw how effective and disarming it was.
The first time I got close to fulfilling my dream of being a Nielson family, that determine the audience size and composition of television programming in the United States using a rating system, was in July of this year when I got a letter from them.
The first time I blew my chance to become a Nielson family was when I wrote a column about it the next week as they want you to be anonymous. Oops.
The first time I discovered that Iron Eyes Cody, the actor in that 1970’s anti-pollution public service announcement who turns to the camera and has a tear running down his face, was not Native American but Italian-American, was a few months ago when I was writing about the changing of the Armijo Indians mascot.
The first time I had a brainsprinkle to do a remake of “The Godfather” featuring an all Native American cast was right after discovering that fact.
The first time I rode a horse has not happened yet. Not unless you count those coin-operated ones out in front of stores that I rode a long time ago. Three weeks ago to be exact.
The first time I realized that cats were evil was when I kept waking up years ago and seeing my cat I named Nut staring at me. I went back to sleep and woke up again and there was Nut right in my face. I then just closed my eyes and feigned sleep and discovered why I kept waking up. Nut was smacking my ample lips with her paw to watch them jiggle.
The first time I realized that people who said they were colorblind when it came to race were using a metaphor that was well-intentioned but flawed, was way back in the 1970s. I mean, without making any value judgement, no one would confuse J.J. Evans on “Good Times” with Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days” even if their black-and-white Zenith TV didn’t have a kiss-shaped smudge on it.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
