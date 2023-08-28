I would love to give a detailed description of all that happened at the 31st Annual Fairfield Tomato and Vine Festival on Aug. 19-20, but when you’re a vendor and the emcee you have a rather myopic view. I was not able to take in the breadth of the event, but I do have enough observations to fill up a column.
Three for three
This was my third year attending the Tomato and Vine Festival as a vendor hawking a new book, and I always have a wonderful time there. The pandemic really put the ability to interact with numerous other people in stark contrast and increased my appreciation for the ability to do so. There may be digital facsimiles of handshakes, hugs and fist bumps, but ain’t nothin’ like the real thang.
Vasectomy
I chose that title of this section because I knew it would make y’all go, “Well, that’s an odd segue!” So after we had our daughter Kaci, my wife Beth and I realized we hit the jackpot and didn’t want any more children. The easiest, less invasive way to ensure that was for me to have a vasectomy, which I did years ago. On Sunday evening when I was packing up my canopy, tables, chairs, merchandise, racks and other accoutrements from my selling booth by myself, I reflected on that decision. If I had had more kids I could have had them be my road crew.
I went to Fairfield High
I have had several people not buy my book “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California” because they went to Fairfield High. Now, I am naturally biased, but I honestly believe that if you grew up here you will still find my book to be interesting whatever high school you went to.
I actually had three people who did not go to Armijo nor Fairfield buy my books. Two were from the East Coast and another flew the 5,802 miles from Switzerland to Fairfield just to buy my book. OK, actually he also was going to a reunion of his Vietnam War brothers-in-arms, too, but I was grateful and told him I was going to say what I just did.
Help, I need somebody
My wife Beth usually helps me at outdoor events and at some of the busier indoor ones. As faithful readers know, she had a second hip replacement back in May, and unlike the one last December where the healing process went swimmingly, this one did not. She had complications that required multiple follow-up surgeries. She is doing much better now and can walk without using her (Imperial) walker or a cane, but she couldn’t sit out there for hours.
I put a call out on Facebook for help and several people responded. On Saturday, Sandi Fleeman Haines helped me out and on Sunday, Nancy Boyd did likewise. I also had offers by Stacy Lynn and Donna Cannaday. Thanks to all.
It was funny that a few people assumed that Nancy was Beth and asked how she was doing. I started saying, “Oh, this isn’t my wife,” and Nancy added the punchline, “I’m his girlfriend.” She wouldn’t mind me saying she is 20 years older than Beth.
Half of the job
So, I really thought that in the week leading up to the event that Beth would be well enough for us to do our co-booth management thing, but it was late in the week when I realized that wasn’t the case. So while I was able to get folks to be there when I had to go tinkle (please don’t tell anyone I used the word tinkle in a column), I did not expect them to actually sell my books or shirts.
The issue was I was also the emcee, as I said earlier, for two stages – the Webster Street stage where my booth was and the Madison Street stage two blocks down. While I dutifully announced all of the bands at Webster and thanked the sponsors and got the audiences revved up a li'l, I just could not be in two places at once and leave my booth unattended that long or with my friends who didn’t sign up for that.
So I carried around some chunks of guilt that I only did half of the job that city of Fairfield Parks & Recreation Program Specialist Andrea Azurdia asked me to do. Hopefully Beth is shipshape next year and can help or I will have either a clone or hologram to help me.
BLE in the house
I always enjoy meeting people at those events and it was so great to meet another person doing Bright Line Eating, Joya Wesley. In addition to doing BLE, she is also a whole foods, plant-based eater so it was doubly awesome. I later discovered that she had written a wonderfully direct, simple and well-written booklet called “The Easy Breezy Whole Foodie: Opt Out of the Standard American Diet in Seven Steps,” which I got from Amazon and definitely recommend for anyone wanting to change their health for the better.
Triple shot of encouragement
I’m thankful for the triple shot of encouragement I received at the Tomato Festival. Chauncey Banks blowin’ me and so many others up on Facebook Live, Brother Raymond Courtemanche stopping by to share some inspirational words and a lot of people making a point of stopping by and telling me they read my columns every week. My heart was full.
Grandpa moment
I want to thank a gentlemen named Austin who on Sunday had to show this 59-year-old how to work his own Venmo account in order to buy a book from me. Oh the humanity!
Cliff Gordon
I have to give a shout-out to Cliff Gordon of Gordon’s Music & Sound for providing the sound systems and crew. One of the artists spent most of their time complaining in front of everyone during their set and wanting adjustments made, and it was exasperating. The music sounded fine without the constant tweaking and it’s the Fairfield Tomato and Vine Festival, not Madison Square Garden. Sheesh.
Voices
Since I was so close to the stage, I had to talk over the music for two days and strained my voice. As a consequence, I was unable to compete in the Barry Gibb/Phillip Bailey Falsetto category in the Celebrity Voice Soundalike Challenge, but won first place in the Weezy Jefferson bracket.
R.E.A.L. Fairfield
I have known who Larry Bluford is for years and followed his journey on Facebook, but we had never actually met until Saturday. His company R.E.A.L. (Relevant. Ethical. Authentic. Legendary.) makes city specific apparel (R.E.A.L. Fairfield, R.E.A.L. Old Suisun, R.E.A.L. Vallejo, etc.), that is empowering, sometimes funny and quite memorable. I have been meaning to get one of his R.E.A.L. Fairfield shirts, but just hadn’t yet and Larry gifted me one, which I love. I had seen the front, but hadn’t seen the back that lists streets and business of old-school Fairfield.
It’s amazing how it evoked so many memories just seeing them listed there: Tolenas Road, where I was chased by wild turkeys; EZ Mart, where I bought cigarettes for 55 cents a pack (when I was 12); Tolenas Park, which I remember when it was just a big field; and East Pacific Avenue. where Beth and I had our first apartment; and so many more.
I love that R.E.A.L. isn’t just a clothes company, but they do community clean ups and other events. I have much respect for those that give back.
I also had to get one of Larry’s R.E.A.L. Fairfield Falcon shirts for my brother Scott, the only one of the Wade brothers to go to the other Fairfield high school. I was surprised that when I touched it, it didn’t burn my fingers.
Much.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
