There are many different types of awards that are given out for various achievements, and rightfully so. It's always wonderful to have your accomplishments appreciated and recognized. However, I think it is past time that I get an award for not doing any number of things.
Take your pick:
Grits recitation: I eat grits every Friday for breakfast. It’s a thing I do, don’t judge me. Anyway, I deserve an award for successfully fighting off the urge every Friday to continuously quote the lines about grits from the movie “My Cousin Vinny.”
"How do you like your grits? You like ’em regular, creamy or al dente?"
"No self-respectin’ Southerner uses instant grits. I take pride in my grits!"
"So, Mr. Tipton. How could it take you five minutes to cook your grits, when it takes the entire grit-eating world 20 minutes?"
"Are we to believe that boiling water soaks into a grit ... faster in your kitchen ... than on any place on the face of the Earth!?"
"Well, perhaps the laws of physics cease to exist on your stove! Were these magic grits? I mean, did you buy them from the same guy who sold Jack his beanstalk beans!?"
Young, Black and rockin': I deserve an award for not having to pull aside every young African American kid I see wearing a rock 'n' roll T-shirt and give them a lecture that would go something along the lines of: “Nice AC/DC Back in Black T-shirt! You know I was going to hard rock concerts way back in the ’80s and, believe me, it was so much different then. While Black folks invented this music and its roots are undeniably Black, so few of the branches and fruit were back then. I was there back then, though, going to Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica shows and more. A Black rocker pioneer. I was walking back then so that you can now run! You’re welcome!”
Customer service chill: I deserve an award for being as calm, cool and collected as I can be whenever I have to call customer service for something. I keep foremost in my mind that while the person on the phone works for whatever company’s product or service is giving me grief, they aren’t personally the ones who caused the issue. I speak in direct and measured tones and say what I mean, mean what I say, but don’t say it mean. Now, in my head I'm like Sam Kinison screaming a stream of obscenities like a fire hose, but outwardly I'm Mr. Spock-cool.
Following directions: I deserve an award for not stopping believin’ in Journey, for not forgetting about Simple Minds, for not worrying about but instead being happy for Bobby McFerrin and for not standing so close to The Police.
Not a thief: I deserve an award for not going to Party City and buying a vintage striped prisoner costume to wear every time I go to Walmart. That way it would make more sense for me to have to press a button and wait for a clerk to come by with a key to open the glass enclosure housing the $1.99 air freshener I needed.
Rocky Horror at Winco: I deserve an award for not going grocery shopping at Winco wearing the fishnet stockings and size 14 pumps I still have from when I played Dr. Scott in a shadow cast of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” a few years ago. Why would I do that in the first place? Duh, it gets hot in Vacaville.
Control-alt-destroy: I deserve an award for not finally going ape**** on my computer when it freezes up and destroying it using a steady progression of tools that starts with a Thor-like mallet, escalates to a bazooka and culminates in dropping a nuclear warhead on it.
It ain't about the money: I deserve an award for not trying to monetize the image I placed in your head of me in the aforementioned fishnet stockings and pumps. No matter how much moolah I'm forfeiting, I shan't sell eye bleach.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
"That way it would make more sense for me to have to press a button and wait for a clerk to come by with a key to open the glass enclosure housing the $1.99 air freshener I needed," You Betcha Tony, or that spray can of Athletic Foot Powder, Electric Shave, any of those low cost items, I now buy elsewhere, WinCo for example does not lock up all that Dumb stuff ;-). But it is WalMart's loss, now my buying more stuff I need online (Amazon), WalMart losing the sale of a flashlight I wanted, buying the best one I have ever owned from Amazon, and also several pairs of winter socks last winter, when I forgot they were taken to check stand 7. IMO WalMart is losing more money in lost sales than thefts.
