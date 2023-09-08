Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do enough people know about what you do? Are they the people who will most benefit from your offering, or should you be opening yourself to a different group? You'll answer these questions and make money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your steadiness is a superpower. It doesn't come from being rigid, but from being rooted like the majestic oak, and flexible enough to bend with the wind. You'll provide a stable presence others seek emotional shelter in.

