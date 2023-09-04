Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just as it is human to be drawn to the safety of familiarity, it is also human to get curious and willingly submit to the discomfort of the unknown. Your adventurous spirit will prevail; fortune favors the brave.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best time to share your expectations is in the very beginning of an interaction, or just as soon as a boundary has been crossed. Other times get awkward, but it's still better to communicate than not.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.