Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It feels complimentary when someone tries to impress you, though the expectation of your response may be more pressure than you care to experience. This is why not trying to impress people is more attractive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thinking hard is inauspicious, but thinking long is favored. The one trying to pressure you into a time frame does not have your best interest at heart. Buy time. You'll have a different perspective tomorrow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.