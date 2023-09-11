Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your purpose will stand out distinctly. It will beckon to you. Rather than embarking on a circuitous path of exploration, you should head directly toward the origin of that compelling call.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You feel the tug of a relationship that could pull you in like a whirlpool. Will you surrender with abandon, or step out of the swirl? Whatever your gut reaction is, own it. This is no time to let yourself be unduly influenced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.