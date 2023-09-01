Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your wisdom shines through your choice of what and whom to get involved with. Trust those initial prescient instincts, especially when they seem to have no rhyme or reason. Something deep in you knows.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your team is good, but it could use more people on it. The same one who supports and adores you one day may fall short on another, but with a robust team there will always be someone to absorb the demand. Keep adding.

