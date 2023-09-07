Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The idea that lived in the back of your mind has been pushed to the top. Now it's all you can see. If you haven't yet, it's the perfect day to just get started on it. There's power in opening moves, however small they may be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In this new and improved place, you have the tools and mindset to effectively navigate difficult moments. More importantly, today you'll get the chance to teach what you know from having faced adversity.

