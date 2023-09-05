Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Part of having self-compassion is spending as much time as you can on what you're good at. You'll find that you enjoy tasks you never would have imagined because your skill is natural and easy to build on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The beginning of an interaction will set the tone. Help people get into a rhythm and they'll keep coming back. Whatever you can do to make things easier and more accessible for others will make your life better, too.

