Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Laughter has real power, and those who move you to even the slightest chuckle will endear themselves in a deep way. Shared humor is a sign of multiple types of compatibility. Today, you'll find comfort and belonging in such a bond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just as an animal's eyesight evolves according to its food source, similarly, what you hunger for changes the way you see things. Today it will be a joy to notice and pursue something that perfectly matches your appetite.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.