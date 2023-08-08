Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your life's design is like other works of art -- a focal point helps. Every individual act counts for something; no single move says it all. The potential for meaning is ever-present, but assign it sparingly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll feel your mind circling back to something you enjoyed a few years ago. If you return to the interest, it will be different this time around. Your work and personal life will be invigorated by the pursuit.

