ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't always have to muscle through and make things happen on your own. The love and care you receive from others will buoy you. Joy from your personal life will leak into other fronts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You said what you wanted and the universe heard. Now life brings you interesting plot twists and amusing tasks to lead you and your heart in a refreshing direction.

