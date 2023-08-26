Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The one who tells another person's secret will tell yours too. You'll figure out who to trust. And, if you're not sure whether trust is warranted, err on the side of caution and discretion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Self-esteem isn't a fixed thing. It may seem to waver more than usual throughout the day. But whether you feel strong or scared, you'll go ahead with your plans, which is what matters. Action creates energy.

