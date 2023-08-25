Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Remember when things went off-plan, but you still something unexpectedly wonderful out of the deal? Well, this will happen again, so try not to control the action too tightly. You can trust life to delight you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Situations will bring out heightened emotions and relationships have an intensity level that could get uncomfortable. For these reasons, you'll need to make a conscious effort toward moderation.

