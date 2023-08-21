Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your luck is improving. Can you feel it? You'll see signs of it today and more evidence sprinkled throughout the week. You could land a client entry in a new realm, or get the green light you've been waiting for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be racing the clock on the way to a deadline, and cosmic indications point to success. It should be noted that nothing bad will happen if you don't finish in time, except for the disappointment of not making your aim.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.