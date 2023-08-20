Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't always do the wise thing, but you always have the wisdom inside you to tap into when you choose to. All you have to do is ask and listen. If you don't hear it, make no decision and ask again later.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Joyful moments will involve helping, serving and entertaining others. You're still trying to give more than you get, but your generosity keeps repaying you exponentially, so it's an impossible thing to accomplish.

