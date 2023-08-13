Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Determine what's really worth fighting for before you suit up to get in the ring. You can save yourself a lot of time and energy by staying out of the matches with a small or nonexistent "purse."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You care a lot, but that doesn't mean you have to worry a lot or emote to prove your dedication. Yours will be a fuss-free sort of caring. You'll do what needs doing and you'll make the difference that helps.

