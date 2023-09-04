Dear Readers: Wishing you all a very Happy Labor Day as summer comes to a close and you are enjoying the last of your barbecues and long summer nights. Below is a list of quotes that highlight the importance of hard work, and using your talents and gifts, to benefit yourself and others that I thought you would enjoy reading.
"All happiness depends on courage and work." – Honore de Balzac
"Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work." – Booker T. Washington
"Nothing will work unless you do." – Maya Angelou
"The miracle is not that we do this work but that we are happy to do it." – Mother Teresa
"All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity." – Martin Luther King Jr.
"It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things." – Theodore Roosevelt
"I have a firm belief in the ability and power of women to achieve the things they want to achieve." – Eleanor Roosevelt
"Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work." – Aristotle
"Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration." – Thomas Edison
"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work." – Thomas Edison
"Follow your passion, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice, and, above all, don't let anyone limit your dreams." – Donovan Bailey
"The artist is nothing without the gift, but the gift is nothing without work." – Emile Zola
"Don't worry when you are not recognized, but strive to be worthy of recognition." – Abraham Lincoln
"The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary." – Vince Lombardi
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work." – Stephen King
"I didn't get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it." – Estee Lauder
"Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy." – Ralph Ransom
"Thunder is good, thunder is impressive; but it is the lightning that does the work." – Mark Twain
"The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work." – Oprah Winfrey
"Take rest. A field that has rested gives a bountiful crop." – Ovid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.