Columnists-Annie-Lane

Annie Lane: Dear Annie

Dear Annie: My husband was out of town traveling for business during our first anniversary. So I thought it would be romantic if I met him where he was staying in Washington, D.C. That way, we wouldn't spend our first anniversary apart. I drove 13 hours straight from work to make this happen. I stayed for three days, and we had a great time. Or so I thought.

When my husband arrived home, he left his phone unlocked. I saw that he had texted his ex on our anniversary to meet him at his hotel for sex. Apparently, she was supposed to come one day before I arrived, but SHE told him no. Additionally, he sent sexual messages while we were in D.C. celebrating under my nose.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.