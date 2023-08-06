I’ve read that suicide rates are at an all-time high.
It’s hard to find up-to-date statistics, but I read that in 2021, 1.7 million people in the U.S. attempted suicide, and it has gone up since then.
I believe people check out when they are overcome with hopelessness. Many people experienced hopelessness during the whole Covid ordeal.
It seemed to have a great effect on young people, even school children, with forced isolation, masking, social distancing, shelter at home, mandatory vaccinations, and moms and dads losing their jobs, maybe even their homes.
It seemed like there was no place where peace and security could be found, as even churches were shut down.
Now the school children are being told there are not actually two genders, male and female as God created them, but there are variations of that and if you’re not happy with what you are, you can transition into something else. This does not lead to happiness and fulfillment, but simply adds confusion, desperation and hopelessness.
Two thousand years ago the Jews were living as captives, under Roman rule. They hated it and were looking for the Savior, the deliverer, called the Messiah, who had been promised to them by God.
He was to lead them to freedom and a new kingdom, which he would govern. It had been a long time, and many were desperate and hopeless. They were treated as slaves, and were dying for deliverance.
When Jesus, the Messiah or one sent from God, came, he told them: "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know."
Thomas said to Him, "Lord, we do not know where you are going, and how can we know the way?" Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through me."
They were hoping this new kingdom was an earthly one, and wanted immediate deliverance, but the kingdom Jesus offers presently is a spiritual kingdom, and it can only be entered through him. He said he is the only way, meaning there are not many paths like popular thought today.
He says we can enter that kingdom here and now, and it’s there we can find peace and love and truth, but most importantly, security. By doing so we secure one of those mansions He was going to prepare for us. He gives us a future beginning now and continuing after we leave this planet.
He said he is truth and that is what is being hidden by so many today. If you want to know the truth, pick up the Bible and read what Jesus said, it’s written in red in most Bibles.
Lastly, he said he is the life, and he offers us a new life and tells us it will be more abundant. Life does not have to be hopeless. Please don’t consider making a permanent decision to solve a temporary problem. Choose life over death. Choose Jesus.
Noel Reese is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Rio Vista. He can be reached at www.calvarychapelriovista.com.
(4) comments
Well, certainly not at church. Truth and religion? Not exactly synonymous.
Great Column, Reverend Noel! Creating a hopeless environment is a plank in the platform of the party controlling the current steward admin. Unfortunate for The People that this seems their plan. Yep, God created Male and female. Even Science agrees. Meanwhile our progressive friends, in their typical regressive fashion, created all of the rest of their genders. Regardless, your column is so appropriate on this Sunday when we celebrate Jesus appearing radiantly with Moses and Elijah. Nice.
Yes good column Pastor and as usual, new D.R. format OR NOT, I again nearly missed it, about to go OFFLINE, and the D.R. being still asleep at the switch getting news and articles out there, SAMO SAMO.
LOL! Sounds like the same message the new DR is sending. Find something else to do. Nothing to see here...
