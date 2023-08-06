Columnists-Noel Reese

Religious View: Noel Reese

I’ve read that suicide rates are at an all-time high.

It’s hard to find up-to-date statistics, but I read that in 2021, 1.7 million people in the U.S. attempted suicide, and it has gone up since then.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

RK
RK

Well, certainly not at church. Truth and religion? Not exactly synonymous.

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Great Column, Reverend Noel! Creating a hopeless environment is a plank in the platform of the party controlling the current steward admin. Unfortunate for The People that this seems their plan. Yep, God created Male and female. Even Science agrees. Meanwhile our progressive friends, in their typical regressive fashion, created all of the rest of their genders. Regardless, your column is so appropriate on this Sunday when we celebrate Jesus appearing radiantly with Moses and Elijah. Nice.

Report Add Reply
SK
SK

Yes good column Pastor and as usual, new D.R. format OR NOT, I again nearly missed it, about to go OFFLINE, and the D.R. being still asleep at the switch getting news and articles out there, SAMO SAMO.

Report Add Reply
CD Brooks
CD Brooks

LOL! Sounds like the same message the new DR is sending. Find something else to do. Nothing to see here...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.