When asked this week if I would be able to prepare a message for the religious section of the newspaper, of course I was willing and excited to do so.
When asked this week if I would be able to prepare a message for the religious section of the newspaper, of course I was willing and excited to do so.
Reflecting upon a past article from March 2021, titled, “We all need a heart transplant,” I was not referring to a literal heart transplant but more about a change of heart, which only the Lord Jesus can provide.
We see the world darkening as horrendous acts of violence continue to grow. We wonder, "was the person responsible at one point cradled and rocked in his mother’s arms, loved and cared for as best as mom and dad could do? How could a heart become so dark as to commit such acts?"
Interestingly, I am currently recovering from open-heart surgery and so the issue became very real for me, and the possible need for a heart transplant. It came to me once again what the world needs today is a global heart transplant, a new heart, a heart of compassion and mercy, of love and caring, literally and uniquely a heart of Christ.
I could list many verses which describe the heart of man apart from Christ, which uses words like deceitfully wicked above all things. The bible labels this as the sin nature common to all who wants what we want, when we want it and that settles it.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that we would not perish but have eternal life, shared with him for all eternity." This door is open to any and all who would acknowledge Jesus as the one and only Lord and Savior as they turn from their sins and follow him.
Wow, great news, right? You would expect everybody to be rushing to get some. God has promised all believers a new heart, a heart of flesh and love, “his own heart,” looking not only to one’s needs but to the needs of others.
This transformation is the only way to achieve true racial reconciliation and peace. As I continue with my own journey concerning my issues with my heart surgery and recovery, emotional highs and lows, I am learning to trust and depend on him for everything I need.
In darkness he brings light, in despair he brings hope, in weakness he brings power. His name is Jesus and he is available to any who would call upon him with honesty and a sincere heart. Yes, we all need a new heart.
The Rev. Patrick Serna is the lead pastor of Highway International Christian Fellowship/Christian and Missionary Alliance in Fairfield. Contact him at 707-372-1281.
