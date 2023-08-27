Daniel-Molyneux-mug from Egypt pic

The Rev. Daniel Molyneux. (Courtesy photo)

Do you feel trapped, as though there is no solution and no way out?

We all can reach this point, but there is always a way out of any loss, challenge or dead-end. It requires a transformation of our thinking and changing the direction we have been going.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.