Do you feel trapped, as though there is no solution and no way out?
We all can reach this point, but there is always a way out of any loss, challenge or dead-end. It requires a transformation of our thinking and changing the direction we have been going.
There is a religious term for this: repentance. The Greek word is metanoia, meaning to change one’s way of thinking, to the point even of changing the inner person within. We are not able to do this by our own willpower or strength. It requires help from without.
This is the genius of Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs. The 12-steps include:
1. We admitted we were powerless over alcohol (or whatever the thing may be) – that our lives had become unmanageable.
2. Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.
3. Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood him.
The remaining nine steps also focus on God helping us begin again, and with God’s help change our lives.
When we have suffered great loss, dug ourselves into a hole we cannot get out of or are traveling a road to nowhere, the solution is not within, but is outside ourselves. It is God who enables us to successfully begin once again, to make a U-turn on the highway to destruction, and drive toward the bright “city set upon a hill."
We do not need a comprehensive understanding of God to make this change. Abraham knew little about God when the Almighty told him, “I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you … all the peoples of the earth will be blessed through you.” (Gen. 12:2, 3) Likewise, Moses knew little of God when the Lord’s presence appeared to him in the “burning bush.”
Intellectual knowledge about God is not what is necessary, but rather the willingness to surrender to God, dedicate ourselves to the almighty, and change our lives as God enables us.
Abraham was told to leave his home country and travel to what became known as the “promised land.” Moses was told to leave his flocks and return to Egypt, the place he had fled 40 years earlier.
It didn’t matter what happened before Abraham encountered God. What mattered was that he followed the path laid out for him by God. Moses had murdered an Egyptian, spending 40 years in exile, but he changed the course of his life and returned to Egypt, this time led by God in every step he took.
Historically, one of the greatest things about America, is that it has been a country of new beginnings. People could leave behind the wars and heartaches of their home countries and begin again in America.
The past does not have to determine our future. Each of us can begin again. When we do so with God’s leading and help, we can succeed where previously we had failed. Praise God for his mercy and love!
Dan Molyneux was pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfield for 16 years. He is now Pastor Emeritus. You can contact him at drcowboyjoe@outlook.com.
