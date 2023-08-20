Lilia Darndon

Some pastors think that they are not allowed to speak about such things as government in their Sunday morning message, but I’m here to shed some light on this topic that I learned recently at a class I took headed by Rochelle Conner, author of “Does God Really Care About Politics?”, at Liberty Church in Fairfield.

The main place the people in the community should gain knowledge about truth in government is from the pulpit. We have inalienable rights covered in the First Amendment. They are religion, speech, assembly, petition government for grievances and press.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/charities-churches-and-politics#:~:text=In%201954%2C%20Congress%20approved%20an,in%20fact%20strengthened%20the%20ban.

"In 1954, Congress approved an amendment by Sen. Lyndon Johnson to prohibit 501(c)(3) organizations, which includes charities and churches, from engaging in any political campaign activity. To the extent Congress has revisited the ban over the years, it has in fact strengthened the ban.Jan 31, 2023

Charities, Churches and Politics | Internal Revenue Service," https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/charities-churches-and-politics#:~:text=In%201954%2C%20Congress%20approved%20an,in%20fact%20strengthened%20the%20ban.

