Some pastors think that they are not allowed to speak about such things as government in their Sunday morning message, but I’m here to shed some light on this topic that I learned recently at a class I took headed by Rochelle Conner, author of “Does God Really Care About Politics?”, at Liberty Church in Fairfield.
The main place the people in the community should gain knowledge about truth in government is from the pulpit. We have inalienable rights covered in the First Amendment. They are religion, speech, assembly, petition government for grievances and press.
Pastors engaged substantially in the founding of America. In fact, 24 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were clergy. The constitution ratifications were held in churches beginning in the 17th century or earlier.
The government rests upon Jesus as it states in Isaiah 9:6, “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; and the government will rest on his shoulders; and his name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.”
Sermons were preached to government officials at the state capitol before legislature by renown pastors, such as the Rev. Jonas Clark, Daniel Foster and Charles Boardman to name a few.
One of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was Frederick Augustus Muehlenberg, a preacher. The Bible was the only book used for educating men during the time of the constitution.
Deuteronomy 1:13 states that the tribes should choose wise and discerning men and he will appoint them as our heads.
John Adams, our second president, stated that “Our constitution was only for a moral and religious people; it is wholly inadequate for the government of any other.”
Psalm 33:12 states that only the nations whose God is the Lord will be a people he has chosen for his inheritance.
The Magna Carta limited government due process, provided for a free church and government limited by the law of the land. In 1620, the Mayflower Compact stated that it would serve the common good of the people.
Our government today serves the uncommon good of a minority and not the common good of the majority.
God set the terms about love, marriage, murder, theft, children and parents in the 10 Commandments. The sin of tolerance to the things that should be abstained from, according to our King of Kings, is all throughout the Bible.
We have a guide and a set of rules and recommendations to live by in order to live with a clear conscience and a blessing from our Father in heaven. Jesus pointed out that the way of destruction is the popular and careless way.
There are two roads in life: the broad way, which is lacking in faith and leads to destruction, and the narrow way, which is the way of the Word of God (Billy Graham; Oct. 3, 2012).
Lilia Dardon is a minister with Christian Global Outreach Ministries, who attends Marina Church. She can be reached at Ldardon0303@gmail.com.
(2) comments
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/charities-churches-and-politics#:~:text=In%201954%2C%20Congress%20approved%20an,in%20fact%20strengthened%20the%20ban.
"In 1954, Congress approved an amendment by Sen. Lyndon Johnson to prohibit 501(c)(3) organizations, which includes charities and churches, from engaging in any political campaign activity. To the extent Congress has revisited the ban over the years, it has in fact strengthened the ban.Jan 31, 2023
Charities, Churches and Politics | Internal Revenue Service," https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/charities-churches-and-politics#:~:text=In%201954%2C%20Congress%20approved%20an,in%20fact%20strengthened%20the%20ban.
