Our life is full of ups and downs. It is like two sides of the coin. Sometimes we get a head and sometimes we face a tail.
Some things happen just according to our plan and wish, but sometimes, all our fine and perfect plans fail.
It is an indication that there is a superpower above our head who has control over our affairs. That superpower is God Almighty our creator, sustainer and controller. When he grants us success in our project he wants to see our reaction.
Do we take all the credit or do we thank him for this success? When we experience failure, he likes to see if we repent and turn toward him for help and assistance or not?
A true believer is he who remembers his Lord in adversity and prosperity. Appreciates his bounty and accepts the failure with patience, doesn't lose hope and tries again with full conviction in Almighty God.
Verily, along with every hardship is relief. (The Holy Quran chapter 94 verse 5)
Prophet Muhammad said, “Know that there is much good in being patient with what you detest, victory will come with patience, relief will come with affliction and with hardship will come ease.” (Musnad Ahmad)
When our master turns a dark night into a bright day, he can definitely turn our burden into blessing. That’s why it is said, “there is a light at the end of the tunnel” and there is always a silver lining in a black cloud. We have to be hopeful and positive.
Prophet Muhammad said, “this world is a place of examination.” Everyone has to face failure somewhere along his life.
We have so many examples of successful people who had gone through tremendous failure in their previous lives, e.g. Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, etc.
The successful and brave person is he who faces the challenge of adversity and through his ambition, hard work and determination he wins over and turns his adversity into greater opportunity.
Failure shouldn’t be a roadblock, rather it should be a stepping stone.
When the eagle starts flying up in the sky, the wind from the opposite direction pushes it toward the ground, but with full force and high aim, it keeps on flying against the heavy wind until it reaches its final aboard on top of the mountain successfully.
Likewise the sailor keeps on sailing against the strong waves of the ocean until he reaches his destination. The tree loses its leaves in fall, but remains rooted firmly on the ground, because of its firmness, eventually it gets new green and better leaves in spring. So many signs of nature are giving us hope that we should not get defeated by failure, but keep on trying and we will be successful in the end.
Don’t worry if you have gone through some adversity today, tomorrow will bring you greater opportunity.
Imam Faridbeg Mirza is the full-time religious director of Masjid Al Noor Islamic Center of Fairfield. He can be reached at Faridbeg@yahoo.com.
