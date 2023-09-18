I enjoy watching the TV survival reality show “Alone.” The premise is that 10 survival experts are dropped off in some remote part of the world and they have to survive by living off the land – building a shelter, finding food by hunting, fishing and gathering and making fire.
They are allowed certain items to bring with them and they also have to record the whole experience on video by themselves. The object is to outlast the other contestants by not “tapping out” and calling a rescue crew. The prize is half-a-million dollars.
It's similar to one of my favorite current shows, “Survivor,” but more like the now-defunct “Survivorman,” where the host Les Stroud would spend a week or 10 days in the wilderness and had to survive and also film the whole thing by his lonesome. The hardest part would sometimes be dealing with loneliness and solitude and he would always bring his harmonica to keep his spirits up.
While I learned many survival techniques watching “Survivorman,” one thing that has stayed with me was when he showed how incidental things you may have with you can help in survival. He used a corn chip to show how the grease in them would make them burn like a torch. It was both amazing and a little disconcerting.
While I have a knowledge of how to make fire, build a shelter and how to find food, the presence of bugs and lack of Wi-Fi would cause me to tap out minutes after being dropped off.
Thinking about "Alone" brought a few things to mind:
The director: For many contestants, who, as I said are survival experts, one of the hardest parts of being on the show is filming themselves. If I was on the show, it would be awful because I would waste significant time and calories trying to create “in the camera” special effects using underbrush, seaweed and glowing tree bark embers. I’d also insist that the creators edit my parts out of sequence like a Quentin Tarantino movie.
Theme song: One thing the show really needs is a theme song and there are several candidates. “Alone” by Heart is just a bit too on the nose as is Gilbert O'Sullivan's “Alone Again Naturally.” Hmmmm. "All by Myself" by Eric Carmen perhaps? Maybe one of the gazillions songs about being lonely like "Lonely Days" by the Bee Gees, "Lonely Boy" by Andrew Gold or "Only the Lonely" by Roy Orbison? Nah, scratch this idea. I'm getting depressed thinking about it and need to play my harmonica.
A three-hour tour: I wonder who would win if the contestants were the cast from “Gilligan's Island?" The Skipper might seem to be an odds-on favorite because contestants know that over the course of the show they will lose weight so many of them gain reserve weight beforehand. The Skipper would have a leg up in that regard as he commanded a decent chunk of gravity. But he was an outgoing gregarious sort and the loneliness would do him in and he would tap out.
If Thurston Howell III and his wife Lovey were separated, they could not make it and would each tap out within seconds of each other. Plus they don’t need the money anyway.
The Professor would also be high on the list of those expected to make it a long time as he had oodles of brain power. I mean he obviously somehow discovered how to create a solar-powered battery for the radio the castaways had for years using only coconuts and palm fronds. But I think his undoing would be overconfidence and while trying to trap a wild warthog by singing "Hakuna Matata" to it, he would inadvertently step into some quicksand and have to tap out.
Ginger would outlast farm girl Mary Ann, which would come as a surprise to many, but she had lots of experience navigating the wilds of Hollywood. But going without makeup for weeks on end would be her undoing.
Which would leave Gilligan as the sole survivalist. Sure he was socially awkward and a bit of a doofus, but I think that like Tom Hanks' character in "Cast Away" he would rise to the occasion and master the arduous art of staying alive. And talking to a blood-stained volleyball.
WFPB: I have been a whole-foods, plant-based eater for three-and-a-half years now and love it. I literally have never felt better in my entire life. Still, it can become annoying when misinformed people ask me, as they inevitably do, where I get my protein from.
Uh, from the same place that massive strong animals like bison, gorillas and elephants do, plants. Plenty of plants have more than enough protein.
That said, in some of the wilderness areas that are the setting for "Alone," there are often not enough plant protein sources to survive without eating meat. Contestants fish using poles and gill nets (depending on regulations), and bow hunt grouse, squirrels, hares and big game as well. One contestant killed a musk ox, but my fave was the guy who killed a moose and later sent a wolverine to his eternal reward for daring to try to steal his Bullwinkle meat.
As for me, I would stay true to my way of eating by using a bow and arrow to hunt wild Tofurky.
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade (who actually does not eat Tofurky) writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
