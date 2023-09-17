When I was a kid, the only people with tattoos were World War II vets, ex-cons and circus performers.
In 2023, having a tattoo means you're probably a woman, aged 18 to 49.
The first part isn't documented, although it was my perception as a kid. The second isn't specifically true, either, but it's statistically likely. According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, 56% of American women aged 18 to 29 have at least one tattoo. Fifty-six percent! And 53% of women 30 to 49 have one or more tattoos.
If you're a woman in that age group (again 18 to 49) without a tattoo, you're in the minority. Not a tiny minority, but you're outnumbered.
In case you're interested, among the major population groups, those least likely to have tattoos are people who are 65 or older and Asians. By the way, don't come at me if you're Asian and have a tattoo or if you're over 65 and have a tattoo. I'm not saying you're wrong, I'm just citing stats. (And I'm probably afraid of you because my childhood perception that ex-cons have tattoos remains in my brain.)
The Pew survey says that 32% of Americans have a tattoo and 22% have more than one. A higher percentage of women have tattoos than men, 38% to 27%.
This isn't small change: The tattoo market in America is expected to bring in more than $2 billion in 2023 and grow to nearly $4 billion by 2030. That's about $6 per person in 2023–which is significant since many people (even those who have tattoos) won't get one in 2023. There is, if you're unaware, no subscription fee to keep your tattoo. You pay once and you get it for life, kind of like that email list that won't remove you.
The Pew survey broke it down even more. The more education you have, the less likely you are to have a tattoo. The more money you make, the less likely you are to have a tattoo. But the differences aren't that great: 21% of upper-income Americans and 21% of Americans with graduate degrees have tattoos. Presumably, something that says "Masters Degree" or "$$$$$." Or "Ma$ter$ Degree")
I don't have a tattoo and neither does Mrs. Brad. However, we're now within shouting distance of the 65-plus category. However, both of our sons have multiple tattoos. One has "sleeves" on both arms.
So tats are everywhere. Your boss might have a tattoo. The neighbor who watches your house when you're gone may have one. The person who does your taxes and the crossing guard at your kid's school may have tattoos.
The fact that one-third of us have tattoos answers the question that was asked a generation ago: Will those people who get tattoos regret their decisions when they get old?
The answer is no. They'll be normal. Many of their peers in their senior community will have tattoos.
There will eventually be a generation of older people with tattoos of flowers or dragons or of a "Harry Potter" character. It will be attributed to growing up in the 1990s and 2000s.
Of course, those with the "Ma$ter$ Degree" tattoo will talk about how their tattoo was key to them getting rich. If I'm still around, I'll suspect they had a summer job with the circus.
Reach Brad Stanhope at bradstanhope@outlook.com.
