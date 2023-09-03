Solano County, with its diverse landscapes and vibrant communities, is no stranger to disasters or emergencies, such as wildfires, floods, earthquakes and pandemics. Celebrated annually in September, National Preparedness Month reminds us to take action to protect our communities, homes and families against potential disasters. It also presents the perfect time to assess our preparedness efforts and work towards developing a culture of preparedness and strengthening our collective resilience as a community.
Are you and your family ready to face any emergencies or disasters that may come your way? Here are some ways to get prepared!
• Create personal emergency plans: Preparing for emergencies starts at home. Each household should have a well-defined emergency plan that outlines how family members will communicate, where they will go and what supplies they will need in the event of a disaster. Everyone in the family should be actively involved in the planning process, spanning from young children to older adults. However, creating the plan is just the first step. It is just as important to practice and revisit the plan to ensure effectiveness.
• Assemble an emergency kit: A well-stocked emergency kit is an essential component of preparedness. Assemble a kit that includes basic supplies such as water, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, medications, flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered radio, important documents and cash/travelers’ checks. Tailor the kit to the specific needs of your household. Also, consider factors like dietary restrictions, medical conditions and pet care requirements, ensuring that your emergency kit includes all the necessary supplies to cater to these needs.
• Stay informed: Make sure you have access to accurate and timely information by signing up for emergency alerts and notifications through Alert Solano and visit the Know Your Zone website, a tool to find your emergency evacuation zone. Familiarize yourself with the Solano County Office of Emergency Services site, social media channels and news sources that provide up-to-date information during crises. Encourage your friends, family and neighbors to stay informed as well. Fostering preparedness is a community-wide mindset!
• Volunteer and support local preparedness efforts: Preparedness is a collective responsibility, and community engagement plays a vital role. Stay alert for local volunteer opportunities and organizations dedicated to emergency preparedness and response, such as the American Red Cross, Solano Medical Reserve Corp and Solano OES. Contribute your time, expertise and support to strengthen these vital initiatives that help safeguard and lift up our community. Together, we build a more resilient community.
National Preparedness Month serves as a call to action for Solano County residents and communities to prioritize preparedness and build resilience. Remember, preparedness is not a one-time event but an ongoing process. By taking proactive steps to create personal emergency plans, assemble emergency kits, stay informed and support local preparedness efforts, Solano County can enhance its ability to withstand and recover from any potential disasters. Let us embrace this month as an opportunity to come together, strengthening our shared commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. By making preparedness a part of our daily lives, we ensure a safer, more resilient Solano County for ourselves and future generations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.