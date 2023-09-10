Prenatal medical care improves the health of the pregnant person and their baby. Early care in the first trimester and consistent care throughout pregnancy prevents complications in pregnancy and at delivery.
Early prenatal care allows pregnant individuals to receive a broad spectrum of health care services that are known to support healthy pregnancies and post-partum periods. Pregnancy is an ever-changing process. As the pregnancy progresses, the developing baby and pregnant mom change frequently. It is important to monitor these changes and address any concerns from the patient and medical provider.
The age of the pregnancy sets the schedule of care that is needed and ensures the right care is provided at the right stage throughout pregnancy. Once a person thinks they may be pregnant, it is important to schedule a visit with a medical provider to confirm the pregnancy, establish an expected due date and to start the care that is needed for a healthy pregnancy.
Early dating of the pregnancy allows both the pregnant person and health care provider to track the progress of the pregnancy. The stage of pregnancy is based on number of weeks since last menstrual period. The first appointment with a prenatal medical provider typically is scheduled around 8-10 weeks after the last menstrual period.
Even if a pregnancy health care provider has not been identified, one can schedule a visit with a primary care provider to begin your prenatal care. A pregnancy care provide will typically offer an ultrasound to support dating a pregnancy. An ultrasound in the first 14 weeks of more accurately confirms the stage of the pregnancy and predicts the estimated date of delivery.
After the first visit, the frequency of the following visits will be based on each individual’s risk for complications and needs in pregnancy. These visits are used to learn more about the health of the pregnant person to identify early risks that could complicate the pregnancy and develop a plan for labor and delivery.
Providers will screen for depression and substance use throughout pregnancy. Treating mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, and addressing severe stress in pregnancy improves the health of the pregnancy. Un-identified and untreated mood disorders negatively impacts the pregnancy. This can be felt by parents and infants well after delivery.
Treatments for mood disorders help parents avoid the risks associated with these conditions. Substance use also negatively affects a pregnancy. Pregnant individuals are encouraged to talk with their health care providers about options to treat substance use in pregnancy.
Timely medical care is important to the health of a pregnancy. It is important to establish care with a medical provider early in pregnancy and to continue regular care throughout pregnancy and even after delivery. Health care services during and after pregnancy are essential to maximize the health of the mom and baby.
Colleen Townsend, M.D., is a regional medical director of Partnership HealthPlan of California, a partner of Solano Public Health
