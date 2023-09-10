DRGraphics-For-Your-Health
By Glen Faison

Prenatal medical care improves the health of the pregnant person and their baby. Early care in the first trimester and consistent care throughout pregnancy prevents complications in pregnancy and at delivery.

Early prenatal care allows pregnant individuals to receive a broad spectrum of health care services that are known to support healthy pregnancies and post-partum periods. Pregnancy is an ever-changing process. As the pregnancy progresses, the developing baby and pregnant mom change frequently. It is important to monitor these changes and address any concerns from the patient and medical provider.

