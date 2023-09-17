Every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu. Some 200,000 people are hospitalized and some will even die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The flu vaccine is proven to be your best shot at preventing the flu. It will soon be available throughout the community, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated through your primary care doctor.
We talked with Amanda Thornton, M.D., an infectious diseases specialist at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville, about what you need to know about the flu shot and why it is so important.
Q: Who should get the flu vaccine and why?
A: The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months of age get a flu vaccine. Adults 65 and older should get appropriate senior dose flu vaccines because they experience the most flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.
Most people who end up dying from the flu never got vaccinated and were healthy before they got sick. The flu shot reduces your risk of severe illness from influenza and helps protect those around you who may be at higher risk of severe illness.
Q: Do I really need to get a flu shot every year?
A: Flu viruses change each year, and new flu vaccines are created to fight the latest strain of the virus. In addition, the immunity you get from a flu shot only lasts about a year. September and October remain the best times for most people to get vaccinated.
Q: Can I still get the flu if I get a flu shot?
A: Although you can still get the flu and spread it to others, the vaccine decreases the rate of hospitalizations and death from the flu. You can further decrease your chance of getting the flu by washing your hands and encouraging others around you to get vaccinated.
Q: Can the flu vaccine make me sick or cause side effects?
A: It can give you a sore arm, but the flu shot will not give you the flu. Side effects are rare, but can include fever, headache or muscle aches. The reaction will vary for different people and different flu vaccines, so ask your vaccination provider if there are any severe side effects you should be aware of.
Q: Is Covid the same thing as the flu?
A: No. Although the symptoms can appear the same – including fever, fatigue and shortness of breath – Covid and the flu are different respiratory illnesses. You’ll need to get tested to identify which virus you have before you can be treated. The Covid vaccine offers no protection against the flu. You still need to get a flu shot, even if you just got your Covid vaccination or booster.
Q: Can I get a flu shot and a Covid vaccine/ booster at the same time?
A: Yes, you can! I recommend everyone who is eligible get vaccinated for the flu and Covid-19.
Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano is a partner of Solano Public Health.
