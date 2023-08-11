With the start of the new school year, the house may become much quieter as teens head off to college or move outside the home.
Parents may experience a big shift in lifestyle including day-to-day activities. For many parents, a large part of their identity is tied to their role as a parent. As such, this transition period can lead to a significant sense of loss and uncertainty.
Empty-nest syndrome is a common experience for parents, and refers to the feelings of loss, sadness and loneliness when a child moves out of the home for college or work.
Here are five ways parents can cope with this transition:
• Recognize that the sense of loss, sadness, or worry related to the uncertainty of your child’s well-being you may experience is normal. There is going to be an adjustment period. Acknowledge and accept your feelings without trying to numb or avoid them and know that the sadness will disappear as you adjust. Allowing yourself to feel the difficult emotions, and acknowledging the impact on your life, will help with the transition and moving forward.
• Parents may be struggling with the role transition and adjusting to changes in daily routine. You may suddenly notice you have more time on your hands since you are no longer tied to your teen’s school, sports or other extracurricular activities. Use your free time to explore your passions or hobbies. Rediscover activities you once enjoyed or try new ones. Connecting with your own interests can help to facilitate a sense of fulfillment and purpose. You can also consider reaching out to friends or other family to spend time together in social settings. Social connection and community play a crucial role in well-being and combating feelings of loneliness.
• Recognize that the transition of a teen leaving home and becoming more independent does not mean that the parent-child relationship comes to an end. In fact, it can create new opportunities to strengthen the bond, developing a different kind of relationship. Stay connected to your child and find ways to support them in their new adventures. Take advantage of technology to stay connected with regular contact; seeing each other virtually can really help. Try suggesting a quick text to check in as needed or set up a weekly call on a mutually agreed upon day of the week.
• Consider making future plans like new goals for yourself or traveling. Get a trip scheduled and on the calendar. And if your teen’s university has a family weekend, consider attending. The anticipation of having something to look forward to brings joy to our daily lives and helps with fostering a sense of purpose.
• Though this transition period can be challenging, it can also be a time to nurture your own well-being, while your young adult builds their independence. As children grow and become more independent, it becomes even more important for parents to reevaluate their identity and find meaning beyond their parenting roles. This process of self-discovery and personal growth can be essential for maintaining emotional well-being and resilience as a parent.
Supria Gill, Ph.D., is a behavioral medicine psychologist and assistant regional director of Mental Health Training at Kaiser Permanente in Napa Solano, a partner of Solano Public Health.
