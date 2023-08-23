A new school year has arrived, and nearly 50 million children are descending upon America’s public schools in an annual ritual fortified by the high hopes and great expectations of parents who trust that public schools will prepare their children to lead productive adult lives. However, not all parents share the same perspectives about what public schools do, or should do, for their children.
Each year various education think tanks and research enterprises conduct surveys on precisely this issue, and the results inevitably reflect the social, cultural, and economic dynamics of the times. Nevertheless, understanding what parents want and expect from schooling provides valuable insights into what is most important in terms of what schools do and how they ought to operate.
A review of the literature reveals that parental expectations vary considerably according to their socioeconomic status, educational background, geographical location, and racial/ethnic identity. Nevertheless, there are still some overarching patterns and priorities that cut across parent demographic characteristics.
For example, a recent report from the PEW Research Center titled “Parenting In America Today” revealed that 88% of today’s parents today see public education as an important vehicle for preparing their children for financial independence and satisfying careers once they become adults. About 41% believe that earning a college degree is extremely important (this percentage varies according to parent ethnic background). Other similar surveys found that as many as 74% of parents expect their child to get a college degree.
These findings are no surprise. In fact they generally mirror the aspirations and expectations held by most parents for decades. However, research findings from surveys conducted by the Parent Teachers Association, Phi Delta Kappan, and Populace (education think tank) reveal other trends and insights.
These surveys found that parents highly value school security measures designed to keep their children safe. While there is no consensus over issues like armed school security officers or metal detectors, a majority of parents want their schools to expand mental health screenings and services. Parents today also want their children’s schools to provide ongoing academic, social, and emotional support throughout their K-12 education.
While college remains one important path to success, it is no longer perceived to be the primary path to a better life. Parents want their children to learn how to think for themselves and to pursue careers with meaning and purpose.
According to independent college consultant Eva Dodds, “focusing solely on moving youths toward a college education could shortchange a young person’s skills, interests, and options.” To this end, a majority of parents want schools to help their children develop both academic and practical/tangible goals. Moreover, a majority would like to see more individualized instruction, rather than the “one size fits all” model common in many schools.
Finally, parents not only want to see improvements in what schools do, but they want changes to existing educational systems and structures. For example, they want school systems that provide alternative learning experiences and learning strategies. In essence more choices tailored to the needs and interests of children and their communities.
The Populace survey revealed an interesting and somewhat surprising finding. Unlike the laser focus on learning literacy and STEM skills prevalent during the past 20 years or so, today’s parents are especially interested in character development.
They want their children to become ethical, moral, empathetic, and trustworthy adults who can interact constructively with others, resolve conflicts without rancor, and become fair-minded thinkers and effective problem solvers.
Lastly, the majority of parents want schools to be environments that promote racial inclusiveness and appreciation for diversity. In fact, seventy-five percent of PTA survey respondents want their schools to provide programs and policies that make sure all students feel seen, heard, and included.
These surveys underscore an important shift in parent aspirations for public schools that now focus on safety and the development of social, emotional, practical, collaborative, and intellectual abilities and dispositions. Academic achievement and college attendance are comparatively less dominant goals.
Stephen Davis is a career educator who writes a column that publishes every other Wednesday in the Daily Republic. Reach him by email at stephendavis71@gmail.com.
