For those readers who follow sports, the recent collapse of the Pac-12 athletic conference was an unexpected shock.
As a former Pac-8 athlete (pre Pac-12), the loss of ten (out of 12) teams to three eastern conferences was especially disappointing (the Atlantic Coast? Give me a break). How could this happen so suddenly to one of the most prominent athletic conferences in America? Media reports attributed the exodus to one primary factor – money. A sports-savvy friend told me “when it comes to athletics, it’s always about the money.”
Frankly, over the years, I haven’t paid much attention to the business side of college athletics, so to better understand the Pac-12 debacle, I scoured the internet to learn more about the dynamics of athletic budgets. It quickly became clear how “unclear” collegiate sports budgeting can be. Nevertheless, I gleaned some helpful nuggets about how college athletic programs make and spend money.
I began by researching the Pac-12 breakup. Most articles point to a more lucrative television marketplace offered by the far wealthier Big-10, Big-12, and ACC athletic conferences. By joining these conferences each Pac-12 school will see an annual revenue increase of about $10 to $30 million from network television contracts. Most of that is from football broadcasts.
This is a critical point. The NCAA reports that on average the typical athletic program depends on five sources of revenue (in order of importance):
university support
television contracts
donations
ticket sales
student fees
However, the amount of money generated from each of these sources can vary TREMENDOUSLY from one college to another, and even among members of the same athletic conference. The fact is football revenues “drive the athletic financial bus.” Without football revenues, college athletic programs as we know them simply couldn’t exist.
For example, take the University of Alabama. Last year football brought in $131 million. After expenses, a $52 million profit was used to support 10 other varsity sports programs. In contrast, the Stanford University football team brought in $41 million. The net profit of $13 million was used to support 35 other varsity sports. Such discrepancies are common among the estimated 1,100 athletic programs in the NCAA.
Here's the shocker … only 24 major college athletics programs generate enough revenue to break even. The vast majority operate in the red. NCAA-affiliated athletics programs make about $10 billion per year and spend about $18 billion (you can do the math). To make matters worse, the most prominent college athletic programs spend from 8 to 12 times as much per athlete each year than their institutions do for non-athletes. That’s a staggering disparity and an understandable source of aggravation among many non-athletes and faculty.
While I grieve the demise of the Pac-12, I now have a better grasp of the reasons why.
But why should we care about the success of college athletic programs? Sports writer Kendall Baker maintains that “investing in athletics pays off in the long run because successful teams help raise the school’s national profile, boost the number of applications, and lure major donors” (local business can also profit).
That is all well and good. But a more powerful (and justifiable) motivation to support college athletics extends beyond their monetary or entertainment value and to the lifelong learning and personal development experiences that athletics provide to over 500,000 participating students each year.
To underscore this point, athletics was an indispensable element of my undergraduate education. Learning how to manage (and often juggle) academic and athletic activities required self-discipline, focus, perseverance, resilience, time management skills, and the ability to effectively find and make use of supportive academic resources.
To compete successfully at the collegiate level, I had to maintain a strong academic record while channeling most of my spare time toward training for my sport. College athletics provided a center of gravity that enhanced my ability to grow intellectually, physically and socially.
It’s hard to put a price tag on that.
Stephen Davis is a career educator who writes a column that publishes every other Wednesday in the Daily Republic. Reach him by email at stephendavis71@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.