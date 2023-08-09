A provocative article published in a recent edition of National Affairs by author Daniel Buck argues that the abolition of punitive student disciplinary practices are to blame for the degeneration of civility, order, and academic achievement in America’s public schools.
Buck yearns for the good old days when punishing misbehaving students relied on acts of exclusion and retribution designed to inflict emotional (and in some cases physical) pain.
Advocates of “spare the rod and spoil the child” punishment care more about scaring “bad” kids straight rather than helping them develop more thoughtful self-reflection, personal values, and productive behaviors (e.g., reorientation).
In contrast, University of Pittsburg professor Randall Curren maintains “schools often operate in ways that avoidably contribute to the very conduct they then punish.”
Put another way, when kids are treated in ways that demean, frighten, hurt, or embarrass them the response is just as likely to engender deeper resentment, anger, and feelings of alienation as it is to foster genuine remorse, constructive self-reflection, or an intrinsic desire to improve behavior. Ironically, harsh forms of punishment often reinforce the very same behaviors that elicited the punishment.
For example, consider the following report in a recent edition of The Economist.
“According to this year’s student handbook, wearing “sagging pants” or being too touchy with a crush in the hallway is enough to get a teenager paddled by the school principal in Union County, Mississippi. A first-time dress code infraction, public display of affection, repeated tardiness or failure to hand in homework three times in nine weeks makes children eligible for corporal punishment. Beatings in the state’s schools are not uncommon.”
A few years ago, I participated in a large-scale research study that involved visiting several Mississippi public schools. At each school I visited, I noticed wooden clubs resembling British cricket bats resting in various places in the principals’ offices. At the time I was unaware that corporal punishment was still allowed in American public schools. When I raised the issue with one principal, she stated, “A good swatting is the only language these little ones understand.”
Mississippi is not an outlier. Nineteen states currently permit corporal punishment of public school students. Approximately 19,000 kids are beaten each year by teachers or school administrators and nearly 10,000 require medical attention (USDOJ).
Admittedly, the Mississippi corporal punishment policy is an extreme example along a broad continuum of school disciplinary practices from retributive to restorative interventions.
My problem with Daniel Buck’s fondness for harsh punishment is that schools aren’t in the punishment business--they’re in the behavior modification business. According to Curren, educators are not jailers or judges; they’re teachers who have a professional “obligation to establish a just rule of law through the least restrictive means.”
Consequences for bad behavior that foster intrinsically motivated good behavior don’t have to be painful. Moreover, responses to student offenses should be educative whenever possible. Punishments that delay or derail the development of competent decision making are nothing more than acts of retribution.
Although multiple studies reveal that suspension from school is the strongest predictor of whether students will drop out of school, there are certainly cases where suspension and even expulsion are justifiable — particularly in situations where harm or the threat of harm to others has been committed or for other serious violations of the education code.
The problem is, public schools have a long history of relying on such exclusionary practices for comparatively minor offenses (like insubordination, dress code violations, excessive tardiness, etc.).
While often troublesome and disruptive, minor offenses are best managed “in-house,” not by sending kids home to what is often an empty household to enjoy some unsupervised “down time.”
According to Curren, students most likely to receive exclusionary punishment often need personally transformative education that fosters understanding, meaningful valuing, and moral decision-making. Alternatively, Buck advocates sacrificing the few for the benefit of the many.
As we all know however, passing the “buck” can have unintended consequences (no pun intended).
Stephen Davis is a career educator who writes a column that publishes every other Wednesday in the Daily Republic. Reach him by email at stephendavis71@gmail.com.
