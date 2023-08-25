For the past seven weeks I have highlighted some of the inductees of the 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame. The event will take place at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3.
I floated the idea of having an Armijo High School Hall of Fame at one of the first board meetings of the Armijo Alumni Association I attended back in 2013, but we already had our hands full with other events. The following year I was talking to Class of 1977 grad Irving Scible and he said we should have a dinner or something where we honored some of our past teachers while they were still with us. The following year we held the inaugural Hall of Fame event at the Courtyard Marriott and it was fabulous.
Unfortunately, like with many volunteer organizations, few hands were doing many things and it all just became too much. That burnout effect, coupled with a series of other unfortunate events, led to our 2016 Armijo Rocks! fundraising concert being our swansong.
To be sure, the Armijo Alumni Association still gave out annual scholarships from the nest egg that was built up over its 25-year run, but the days of events was over.
Fast forward to early this year when I was finishing up my book “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California” and it hit me that there are still so many people left to honor so why couldn’t we do a one-off event? So like The Blues Brothers, I decided to get the band (Nanciann Gregg, Gordene Pienovi, Scott Tonnesen and Kim Moore) back together again.
Now, it would have been really awesome if I had had that idea just a few months earlier. You see, the Assist-A-Grad Foundation that has handled the nuts and bolts of doling out the scholarships from our organization and many others for decades, were going through the same burnout cycle and this year was their last rodeo. So I chose to go all-in like a youngster on The World Series of Poker and emptied our bank account (we still have an ample amount in the Solano Community Foundation, but we can only use the interest) and gave it all away in scholarships.
Having no money to start with made getting this venture off the ground more of a challenge, but we've made it work.
When we were first serious about starting a Hall of Fame, the first thing I said was that they are inherently controversial. There will always be someone who thinks this person should be in, and why did you choose that person? The idea has always been to honor and not slight people and our motives are clean. The only people’s opinions that I seriously consider are those that have helped over the years with the grunt work of the Alumni Association.
I personally have an off-the-top-of-my-head list of at least 20 individuals who are absolutely eligible. But you simply cannot induct everyone all at once. As it is, we already have a close-to-being unwieldy 26 inductees this time. Most Halls of Fame maybe do half of that at a time.
The thing that I most like about the Armijo High School Hall of Fame is that it covers so many different areas. Many others are only for athletes. Now, to be sure, we do have numerous incredible athletes who will be enshrined on Sept. 3. They include powerhouse wrestler Michael Burgher, record-setting hoopster Mike Diaz, National Football League defensive end Doug Martin, Major League Baseball pitcher Huck Flener, NFL and CFL quarterback Jon Anabo, and Armijo multi-sports star Bud Tonnesen. Also we have coaches including Carrol “Buck” Bailey, Ron Thompson, Peggy Linville, Bill Fuller and Dave Marshall.
But we also have a veritable cornucopia of talented grads from several other fields. They include kajukenbo Sr. Grandmaster Emil Bautista, CNN journalist Maria-White-Tillman, wizard-like mathematician Rufus Bowen, actress/singer/dancer/director/costume maker Barbara McFadden, trailblazing public servant Judge Ramona Garrett, businessman/politician/community advocate Allan Witt, award-winning artist Michael Green, California Assemblyman Ernest Crowley, and race car driver/businessman Jim Inglebright.
Of course there are educators included like inspirational teacher Nelda Mundy, teacher/school superintendent/public servant Dan O. Root II and well respected teacher/John Steinbeck friend and scholar Virginia Scardigli.
We added generational inductees this time around and there are scores of Armijo grads in the three worthy clans chosen: the Engell family, the Lanza family and the Ramirez family.
At my book signing at Joe’s Buffet in July, current Armijo principal John McMorris came by and bought a book. I had an opportunity to speak with him and he will be attending as a guest. I am hoping to help bridge the chasm that exists between alumni and the current school.
Yes, the symbol/mascot has been changed, but neither the current administration, much less the current students, had anything to do with that.
I mention in my book that when the Armijo Alumni Association started in 1991, many if not most of the members had attended Armijo when it was located on Union Avenue in the building that is now part of the Solano County Hall of Justice. They never went to the sprawling campus on Washington Street, which was officially dedicated in 1961.
And yet they stayed true to their school. Surely there is a lesson in there for those that bemoan the loss of the Indian at Armijo.
Can I be honest? Volunteering for the chunks of added stress involved in planning and preparing for this event vividly reminded me of why we called this whole thing quits and it laid dormant for the better part of a decade.
But I’m also reminded of the abundant smiles, hugs and laughter that were shared at the first event in 2015. I’m reminded of being surprised by some of things that inductees shared like teacher Rebecca Lum saying that she felt it was OK for people not to be the best students and that they could still find their way in life and be successful.
Also having Super Bowl Champion George Martin reveal that he admired fellow inductee, metal sculpture artist Phillip Glashoff, as he always loved art (he now makes amazing bird houses in retirement).
I'm reminded of seeing internationally famous musician Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News having a several pages long speech to give where he, among other things, thanked yet another inductee, Armijo Super Band director Ray Lindsey, for being the first person to ever put a saxophone in his hands.
That’s what makes it all worth it. It’s gonna be a super fun Armijo party and I hope you can join us.
The Armijo Alumni Association presents The Armijo High School Hall of Fame
1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 3
Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield
Tickets: https://bit.ly/AHSHOFTIX
