The Ramirez family

The Ramirez family front row left to right: Mike, Helen, Jeff, Claudette, Helen, Rudy, Julie, JB, Rudy, Steve. Back row, Chris, Jon, Rebecca, Patty, Carmen, Carlos, Maria (courtesy photo)
DR Columnists-Tony Wade

Tony Wade, Back in the Day

When the Armijo Alumni Association launched the Armijo High School Hall of Fame in 2015, there were two categories of inductees: posthumous and living. For the 2023 class, a new one has been added: generational. There are three local clans filled with Armijo grads that will be honored on Sept. 3 at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre: the Engell family, the Lanza family, and today’s focus, the Ramirez family.

Like many people who eventually made Fairfield their home, Rudy and Helen Ramirez originally came from other places. He from the tiny farming community of Del Ray, California, and she from Spotswood, New Jersey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.