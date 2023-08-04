When the Armijo Alumni Association launched the Armijo High School Hall of Fame in 2015, there were two categories of inductees: posthumous and living. For the 2023 class, a new one has been added: generational. There are three local clans filled with Armijo grads that will be honored on Sept. 3 at Fairfield’s Downtown Theatre: the Engell family, the Lanza family, and today’s focus, the Ramirez family.
Like many people who eventually made Fairfield their home, Rudy and Helen Ramirez originally came from other places. He from the tiny farming community of Del Ray, California, and she from Spotswood, New Jersey.
Rudy was raised on a Suisun Valley ranch where his family first lived in a tent, then later a makeshift cabin partially built using leftover wood from crates his father kept after delivering appliances. When describing it years later, he would joke that in wintertime they had running water because rain water washed under the pallets they lived on. Helen Bartley’s family moved to the area when she was in eighth grade.
At Armijo, Rudy was a part of the Block A society, played basketball and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Helen dove headfirst into her high school experience and played tennis, basketball and badminton, was on the yearbook staff, was involved in student government and sang in the Glee Club.
So just how Armijo were Rudy and Helen? Well, they met after a home Armijo football home at a favorite Armijo restaurant/hangout down the street from the campus when it was on Union Avenue, The Sno-Man Drive-In. Rudy was Class of 1950 and Helen followed him the next year. In the 1951 La Mezcla yearbook, Helen added to the Senior Will section: “I, Helen Bartley, do will my loving heart to Rudy Ramirez.”
Right after high school, Rudy joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean conflict as a tank commander in Charlie Company, 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division and Fleet Marine Force.
After leaving the service, Rudy returned to Fairfield where he worked at and then owned several gas stations, a towing company and Rudy’s Auto Body. He and Helen were married in 1951 and raised a family.
A big family
They had 15 children. In chronological order they are Patty, Helen, Steven, Claudette, Maria, Rudy, Jeff, Jon, Becky, Mike, Julie, JB, Chris, Carmen and Carlos. There is a 20-year difference between the eldest and the baby of the family.
“There was another Ramirez family that also went to Holy Spirit [Catholic Church/School on North Texas Street] and they also had a Steve, a Patty, a Rudy and a Carmen,” Claudette Ramirez said. “The two Rudys were even in the same class and that’s when we started calling our Rudy ‘Danny’ because he was Rudolph Daniel. That way they wouldn’t get them mixed up because the other one was pretty mischievous.”
While they later moved to a large home on Williams Road past the Glashoff Ranch in Suisun Valley, for many years they lived in town in a standard four-bedroom, two-bathroom tract home at 360 Hopkins Drive.
The wheels of domesticity were ever spinning in the Ramirez home and meals were a family affair with the older girls helping Helen with the cooking and other kitchen duties and wrangling their younger siblings. Laundry was a constant chore and the family wore out several washing machines.
On Hopkins Drive and surrounding streets there were numerous Fairfield kids who were friends with the Ramirez children who, like them, came of age riding their bikes everywhere and playing outside until the street lights came on, signaling it was time to go home.
Their neighborhood haunts included Travis Market, Lee Bell Park, Holland Dairy, D&C Variety Store and Foster’s Old Fashion Freeze.
Camping trips, going to see the A’s or Giants and vacations to Disneyland often would include not just the huge Ramirez clan, but their friends who could be asked to join at the last minute by Rudy and who would remember it for the rest of their lives.
Logistics were a constant challenge. How exactly could they squeeze 17 people into a station wagon? In those pre-seatbelt law days, Rudy and Helen would be in the front with one of the smaller kids between them and one on Helen’s lap. The second seat held three or four more and sometimes five if there were little ones on laps. The third seat was folded down and the rest of the kids were packed in like sardines alternating how they were facing, left or right.
“People would pass us and you could see the looks of astonishment as they tried to count heads. We would laugh and flash the count with our fingers. I’m sure we almost caused a few accidents as a result!” Claudette Ramirez said.
Rudy was a well-respected businessman and passed on his entrepreneurial spirit to his progeny as well as the vocal prowess both he and Helen possessed. After their children followed their footsteps and graduated from Armijo High, they set out to make their own marks and have done so in numerous ways. They include the arts, civil service, small businesses, health care, education and much more.
Rudy Ramirez died in 2012 and Helen followed him in 2017.
Claudette Ramirez shared an illustrative story about her late father. He was very proud of being fit, and when she and her siblings were going through pictures of their folks for their 50th wedding anniversary they found one when he was doing a chair handstand. He had one hand on the seat and one hand on the back of the chair. He was probably about 18 or 19 years old when it was taken and he was straight up like a board. He insisted he could do one then, in 2001, when he was 70.
“He went out on the middle of the floor and he pushed up once and didn’t get his balance the first time, but pushed up a second time and went straight up in the air! His grandson Nick said, ‘Omigod, I’m scared of you grandpa!’ He was something else!”
Locals shared memories of the Ramirez family on Facebook:
Bobby Morris: They are true Fairfield history. Their house was the same size as ours, but we only had five children. WOW!
Casey Coppock: They exemplified good family values. I used to frequent Rudy’s gas station where I would get a soda pop. I remember kicking the machine when it kept my dime but didn’t give me a Coke. Rudy walked over and said “Did kicking it work?” I said no. He opened the machine and handed me a Coke and said, “Asking me works.”
Susan Wandler-Langland: My dad and Rudy owned a Shell gas station together on West Texas Street at one time. I used to babysit all those kids. Wonderful family!
Flo Masani: I went to Armijo with Helen and Rudy. They said they would marry and have a dozen kids! They did that and more! Very nice couple and they raised good kids!
Linda Ames: After we watched the birthing of a baby movie in biology class, I went home and told my mom I was never going to have kids. She said if it was so bad why would the Ramirezes have so many?
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” the upcoming book “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California” and hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
The Armijo Alumni Association presents The Armijo High School Hall of Fame
1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3
Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield
Tickets: https://bit.ly/AHSHOFTIX
