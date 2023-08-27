Does climate change represent an “existential threat” to humanity? I think of “existentialism” as the philosophical movement, popularized by 19th and 20th century philosophers, novelists and artists. Jean-Paul Sartre, for example, argued that human beings are “condemned to be free,” and that “existence precedes essence.” The existentialists emphasized individual responsibility and action in the face of a tragic and uncaring world.
The term “existentialism,” however, has morphed into a more casually employed term. Because it sounds like “existence,” news broadcasters and politicians use it to describe a threat to our existence, like the “existential threat” of climate change. If we need a threat to confront, let us consider thermonuclear weapons. Modern warfare represents a threat to humanity’s survival that tops my list of concerns.
One need only consider the nuclear saber-rattling emanating from Russia, North Korea or Iran to realize that a nuclear exchange is a real possibility. Moreover, we have seen brinkmanship lead us to the verge of such an outcome for decades, going back to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Rogue insurgents may deploy such weapons, in theoretical scenarios. Accidental launches could occur.
Human beings existed as a species for 200,000 years or more. Before the last Ice Age ended, over 10,000 years ago, we endured frigid cold. Early humans responded by honing survival skills. The archaeological record describes the use of fire, successful hunting, tool refinement and symbolic communication through art. Subsequent hunter-gatherer groups prospered in tropical settings as sea levels rose. Our species can tolerate different climates. People are tremendously resourceful.
The ramifications of a nuclear weapons exchange, by contrast, could be cataclysmic. A Journal of the American Medical Association article details medical concerns (Kamran Abbasi and co-authors: “Reducing the Risks of Nuclear War – The Role of Health Professionals, Aug. 1, 2023, Editorial). The authors report that the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists recently moved the “Doomsday Clock,” a metaphor for nuclear annihilation, up to 90 seconds before midnight. Could nuclear war threaten human existence?
A “limited” exchange of 250 nuclear weapons, we are told, representing but a fraction of the 13,000 nuclear bombs in existence, could be cataclysmic. Such an exchange would “kill 120 million people outright and cause global climate disruption leading to a nuclear famine, putting 2 billion people at risk.”
The climate disruption cited is called “nuclear winter,” caused by disruption of solar rays by atmospheric debris. Plunging temperatures following a nuclear conflict might well threaten agriculture, thereby causing the “nuclear famine,” while exposing us to cold temperatures. With a “large-scale nuclear war,” two hundred million persons would die. Six billion might succumb later due to secondary effects associated with social and economic dislocation.
The authors recommend a “no first use policy,” taking existing weapons off “hair-trigger alert,” and urging “…all states involved in current conflicts to pledge publicly and unequivocally that they will not use nuclear weapons in these conflicts.” The authors conclude, “the danger is great and growing. The nuclear armed states must eliminate their nuclear arsenals before they eliminate us.”
Ronald Reagan observed: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The only value in our two nations possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then would it not be better to do away with them entirely?”
The Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty seeks to prohibit nuclear weapons. At least 68 states have ratified or acceded to the treaty, since the initial United Nations vote in 2017, in which 122 nations voted for the draft. The United States, Russia, China, France and Britain remain non-signatories, often citing the aggression-deterring geopolitical value of nuclear arms.
Scott Anderson, M.D. (standerson@ucdavis.edu), is a clinical professor at UC Davis Medical School. This column is informational and does not constitute medical advice.
