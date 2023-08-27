DRColumnists-Dr. Scott Anderson (2016)

Ask Dr. Scott: Dr. Scott T. Anderson

 By Robinson Kuntz

Does climate change represent an “existential threat” to humanity? I think of “existentialism” as the philosophical movement, popularized by 19th and 20th century philosophers, novelists and artists. Jean-Paul Sartre, for example, argued that human beings are “condemned to be free,” and that “existence precedes essence.” The existentialists emphasized individual responsibility and action in the face of a tragic and uncaring world.

The term “existentialism,” however, has morphed into a more casually employed term. Because it sounds like “existence,” news broadcasters and politicians use it to describe a threat to our existence, like the “existential threat” of climate change. If we need a threat to confront, let us consider thermonuclear weapons. Modern warfare represents a threat to humanity’s survival that tops my list of concerns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.