 By Robinson Kuntz

Thirty years ago, I successfully challenged the board examination for geriatrics certification. My fellowship training in rheumatology focused on conditions of the elderly. At the time, a tsunami of aging Americans was approaching, between the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers. Yet few medical students choose geriatrics as a profession today. Why is that?

Dr. Jerry H. Gurwitz of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, tackles this question in “The Paradoxical Decline of Geriatric Medicine as a Profession,” an opinion piece in the Aug. 22/29 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Are the days for geriatrics dwindling down to a precious few, to paraphrase the lyrics of "September Song"?

