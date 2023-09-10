Thirty years ago, I successfully challenged the board examination for geriatrics certification. My fellowship training in rheumatology focused on conditions of the elderly. At the time, a tsunami of aging Americans was approaching, between the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers. Yet few medical students choose geriatrics as a profession today. Why is that?
Dr. Jerry H. Gurwitz of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, tackles this question in “The Paradoxical Decline of Geriatric Medicine as a Profession,” an opinion piece in the Aug. 22/29 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Are the days for geriatrics dwindling down to a precious few, to paraphrase the lyrics of "September Song"?
Gurwitz tells us, “The number of board-certified geriatricians in the U.S. fell from 10,270 in 2000 to 7,413 in 2022.” Part of this decline is due to retirement of physicians who were “among the first to be certified in geriatrics,” but the author also notes that “in the 2022 national geriatrics fellowship match, only 177 positions were filled of 411 positions offered (43%), the lowest percentage of fellowships across 71 specialties of medicine.”
Board-certified geriatricians earn 9% less than general internists, and 14% less than hospitalists, on average. Moreover, the time spent in a fellowship, which is now the route to board certification, requires post-residency training, typically at modest salary levels.
The perceived stigma of aging deters would-be specialists in this field. For example, Gurwitz notes, pediatrics remunerates modestly, but nonetheless attracts young clinicians. By contrast, geriatrics tends to suffer from a negative image, since health providers cannot completely prevent the inevitability of human physiological decline. Hippocrates (c. 460-c. 370 BC) still offers wisdom: “Cure sometimes, treat often and comfort always.” The elderly individual requires diligent care.
While earning my Ph.D. in medical anthropology, I authored a dissertation called “Growing Old in Tzintzuntzan,” exploring the health status of aging villagers in Michoacan, Mexico. My impression was that the elders enjoyed respect while staying active. Aging and dying were immutable realities. In the United States, by contrast, growing old is often viewed as a disease state, of sorts. Consider the proliferation of supplements purported to preserve youthful vigor.
As I interact today with patients in clinics, nursing homes and hospitals, I rarely hear anyone ask for geriatric-specific medical consultations. The feeling among doctors is that other specialties, from family practice to internal medicine, can manage the same concerns. In fact, I sometimes ask myself if the specialty of geriatrics is appreciated during moments of blunt reflection.
The geriatrician’s tasks, such as evaluating patients for dementia or fall risk, overlap with duties of neurology, psychiatry or physical medicine specialists. Geriatrics is primarily a cognitive field, relying little on surgical or procedural skill sets.
The national Institute on Aging, according to Gurwitz, with a $4 billion budget that ranks third among National Institutes of Health departments, has had difficulty cultivating future geriatric researchers. Among 33 Beason scholars in prestigious research positions, only two have been geriatricians. Gurwitz’s opines that “despite substantial investments in geriatric research and education, the stars have never seemed to align for geriatricians.”
British Poet Robert Browning (1812-1889) observed: “Grow old with me! The last of life, for which the first was made.” Browning’s quotation was upbeat, considering that he relied on 19th century medicine. Browning did pretty well, surviving into his eighth decade.
In a similar positive vein, Gurwitz points out that geriatricians embrace team approaches to medicine, combining input from doctors, nurses, physical therapists, family members and others. Focusing on elder care requires communication. With ongoing research, geriatrics may thrive as our population ages. Critical academic analysis, leading to improvements in care, never gets old.
Scott Anderson, M.D. (standerson@ucdavis.edu), is a clinical professor at UC Davis Medical School. This column is informational and does not constitute medical advice.
