September is Suicide Awareness Month. I discussed the battle against this challenge with two mental health clinicians from Solano County for an episode of "Health Focus with Dr. Scott," which airs on public access television in various Northern California locations.
Brent Pottenger, M.D., is a Johns Hopkins-trained psychiatrist who directs the Behavioral Health Program for Solano County’s Medical Department. Mental Health Clinician Lori Espinosa accompanied Dr. Pottenger, being the suicide prevention coordinator for the same division.
The medical website UpToDate reviews these challenges based on epidemiological data (“Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Adults,” Jennifer Schreiber, M.D., and Larry Culpepper, M.D.). We see 45,000 suicides a year in the United States, and 800,000 a year worldwide. Half of world suicides occur in China and India, we are told.
Dr. Pottenger and I discussed the enormous scope of this problem. As I noted, the suicides per year in our country represent a tremendous health burden, and a source of secondary suffering. Indeed, suicide is considered the 14th leading cause of death worldwide and the 10th leading cause in the United States. Dr. Pottenger opined that among people aged 10-34 years, suicide is the second leading cause of death. A Red Flag Law in California that allows court-ordered limits on firearm possession for individuals deemed to be in a state of danger to themselves. Indeed, Brent informed me that 90% of suicides are directly related to mental health issues.
“Cause of death,” as outlined on death certificates, should technically be considered distinct from “manner of death,” which may be natural, accidental, homicide, suicide or undetermined. In our nation, 50% of suicides are due to firearms, 25% are due to suffocation and 15% are due to overdoses, according to the UpToDate source.
The Solano County Behavioral Health team is exploring avenues to facilitate data capture, psychological autopsies and counseling of bereaved families. Dialing 988 accesses a Suicide and Crisis hotline, an effort to intervene to prevent suicide. Lori described acute suicidal ideation as being like “surfing a wave,” with a rise and decline of self-destructive impulses.
Dr. Pottenger discussed the importance of sorting out the recent overdose deaths seen with fentanyl and other drugs, as sorting out accidental from intentional deaths can be challenging. A so-called “psychological autopsy,” possibly in conjunction with forensic data, is gaining currency as a manner of understanding how suicides occur, and how they may be prevented.
Lifetime prevalence of suicide attempts is roughly 3%. Males outnumber females in completed suicides, with 3.5 to 1 ratio. Females attempt suicide more frequently but with lower levels of lethality. In less developed countries, the male to female suicide ratio is 1.6 to 1. Access to mental health care is a key to preventing suicide, according to my expert guests.
Suicide rates are high between ages 18 and 25 years and rise again after 70 years of age. In the younger cohort, impulsivity may play a role. In the older group, the effects of chronic illness, loneliness and other factors may be involved. Risk factors for suicide include psychiatric illness, feelings of hopelessness, being unmarried or employed in specific occupations. Substance use is garnering ongoing concern as a risk factor, including alcohol, opioids and cannabis. Indeed, substance use tends to contribute to mental illness overall.
Solano County offers services to assist those in crisis. The Behavioral Health Unit is exploring “street medicine” to provide relevant services. Signs of suicide may include a change in a person’s mood, morbid discussions or giving away possessions. Asking someone about suicidal thoughts does not increase the risk of suicidality. Four-out-of-five people committing suicide see doctors during the preceding year. We need to further refine suicide screening techniques.
Scott Anderson, M.D. (standerson@ucdavis.edu), is a clinical professor at UC Davis Medical School. This column is informational and does not constitute medical advice.
