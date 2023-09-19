Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are naturally drawn to the things that broaden your knowledge of the world and deepen the world's knowledge of you. In the weeks to come, you'll be loving, exploring, reading and writing based on something you investigate today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The primary aim of sleepwalkers is to repeat the pattern thoughtlessly. Don't be lulled into the drone. Stay awake and aware. If you seize opportunities, you'll be given more. If you decline them, you'll be given fewer.

