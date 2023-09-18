Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone knows to act happy when they hear another person's good news, but you'll actually genuinely be happy for someone whose dream is coming true. This is a sign of your deep affection, admiration and pure love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You strive to inspire others, not to dominate them. Your methods of leadership are so subtle as to be hardly detectable, and yet you get results. The group moves where you need it to go.

